Preview: Kansas at Iowa State

Following six straight losses, Kansas looks for its second win in a row when it visits Iowa State on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Montell Cozart made his first career start and helped the Jayhawks snap their 27-game Big 12 losing streak with a 31-19 win over West Virginia. Kansas coach Charlie Weis was pleased with the victory but is wary of the threat posed by the Cyclones. “I have a lot of respect for coach (Paul) Rhoads and I know Saturday night is going to be a tough task,” he said.

Iowa State’s disastrous campaign continued as it suffered its seventh straight loss last week against Oklahoma. The Cyclones sped out to a 10-3 lead late in the second quarter only to concede 45 straight points the rest of the way. Iowa State has won three consecutive games against Kansas and will be playing solely for pride as it hopes to send its seniors out on a winning note.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1. LINE: Iowa State -5.

ABOUT KANSAS (3-7, 1-6 Big 12): James Sims was named the Big 12 Player of the Week after he rushed for a career-high 211 yards and three touchdowns in the win over West Virginia. Ben Goodman shined on the defensive side of the ball, recording six tackles and one interception while also blocking a field goal against the Mountaineers. Flanker Tony Pierson will miss the Jayhawks’ final two games of the season with concussion-like symptoms after taking a blow to the head last weekend.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-9, 0-7): Wide receiver Quenton Bundrage continued to be the lone bright spot on offense, hauling in six passes for 66 yards in the loss to Oklahoma. Three-time All-Big 12 punter Kirby Van Der Kamp received an invitation to the 2014 Senior Bowl and will play his last home game on Saturday. Grant Rohach threw two interceptions against the Sooners and has more picks (five) than touchdowns (two) this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas has not won a conference road game since beating Iowa State 35-33 in 2008.

2. The Cyclones have lost their seven Big 12 games by as few as one point (Texas) and as many as 64 points (Baylor).

3. Kansas is 49-37-6 all-time against Iowa State.

PREDICTION: Kansas 21, Iowa State 20