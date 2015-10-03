Preview: Kansas at Iowa State

Iowa State is limping into the start of Big 12 play with two straight losses. Fortunately for the Cyclones, they begin their conference schedule by hosting winless Kansas on Saturday.

The matchup pits first-year Jayhawks coach David Beaty against Iowa State offensive coordinator and former Kansas coach Mark Mangino, who hired Beaty as a wide receivers coach in 2008. Beaty will have a chance to show Mangino what he can do at the helm of an overmatched Kansas squad. The Cyclones’ defense is vastly improved from 2014 - limiting opponents to an average of 362 total yards - but the offense has yet to find a rhythm. Facing a Jayhawks team that has surrendered 123 points in three games could be what Iowa State needs to gain confidence.

TV: Noon ET, FSN. LINE: Iowa State -16

ABOUT KANSAS (0-3): Running back Ke’aun Kinner has scored five of the team’s eight touchdowns on offense and leads the team with 295 rushing yards. Quarterback Montell Cozart has thrown only one touchdown pass, but also has a rushing touchdown and 113 yards on the ground. Cornerback Tyrone Miller leads the defense with 26 tackles (18 solo) while defensive end Ben Goodman has 3.5 sacks.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-2): Offensive lineman Jacob Dunning is expected to play Saturday following a year-long recovery from a knee injury. Freshman running back Mike Warren is the only player on the team with more than 100 rushing yards (154), but the return of Dunning should provide a boost to the running game and allow quarterback Sam B. Richardson time to complete longer passes. Defensive end Dale Pierson is enjoying a stellar start to his senior season with five sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas has lost 31 consecutive road games.

2. The Jayhawks defeated the Cyclones 34-14 last season and lead the series 50-38-6.

3. Iowa State hasn’t won its Big 12 opener since 2002, when it defeated Kansas 45-3 at home.

PREDICTION: Cyclones 42, Jayhawks 16