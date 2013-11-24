Iowa State 34, Kansas 0: Grant Rohach threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over the visiting Jayhawks.

Aaron Wimberly accounted for 107 total yards and a touchdown for Iowa State (2-9, 1-7 Big 12), which led from start to finish. James White and Shontrelle Johnson each rushed for a score while Quenton Bundrage hauled in a touchdown pass for the Cyclones.

Freshman Montell Cozart struggled in his second career start, going 4-of-12 for 20 yards and an interception for Kansas (3-8, 1-7), which committed two turnovers. James Sims was the lone bright spot for the Jayhawks with 114 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Iowa State struck first when Rohach hit Wimberly in stride for a 58-yard touchdown for the only score of the first quarter. Cole Netten kicked a 22-yard field goal to give the Cyclones, who stopped Kansas twice on fourth down in the first half, a 10-0 lead at the break.

Iowa State extended its advantage to 13 early in the third quarter when Netten split the uprights from 21 yards out. The Cyclones pulled away for good when Bundrage caught a 15-yard touchdown pass before White found the end zone from 5 yards out to make it 27-0 late in the quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State has beaten Kansas four consecutive times. … The Cyclones outgained the Jayhawks 502-279. … Kansas has lost 24 straight games on the road.