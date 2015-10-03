Iowa State 38, Kansas 13

Running back Mike Warren rushed for a school freshman-record 175 yards and scored two touchdowns to help Iowa State roll to a 38-13 victory over Kansas in the Big 12 opener for both squads at Ames, Iowa.

Senior quarterback Sam B. Richardson passed for 269 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score for the Cyclones (2-2). Sophomore receiver Allen Lazard and junior receiver D‘Vario Montgomery each had touchdown receptions.

Junior quarterback Montell Cozart passed for 150 yards and one touchdown for the Jayhawks (0-4). Senior wideout Tre’ Parmalee had a touchdown catch and junior linebacker Marcquis Roberts returned an interception for a score.

Warren exploded up the middle on a 62-yard scamper to give Iowa State a 24-0 lead with 9:47 left in the third quarter. Kansas got on the board four-plus minutes later when Cozart connected on a 47-yard scoring pass to Parmalee before the Cyclones answered with Richardson’s 13-yard pass to Montgomery with 2:15 left in the period.

Roberts picked off Richardson and raced 83 yards for the score that pulled the Jayhawks within 31-13 with 13:30 remaining. Warren tacked on a 7-yard scoring run less than two minutes later as part of his big game that surpassed Michael Wagner’s 170-yard rushing performance against Oklahoma State in 2000.

A 34-yard field goal by junior kicker Cole Netten and Richardson’s 4-yard scoring run gave the Cyclones a 10-0 lead with 5:40 left in the first half. Richardson later guided Iowa State on a seven-play, 73-yard drive and culminated it with a 9-yard touchdown throw to Lazard with 27 seconds left as the Cyclones led by 17 at the half.