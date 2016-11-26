Preview: Kansas at Kansas State

Kansas State will try to hand coach Bill Snyder a milestone victory when the Wildcats host rival Kansas on Saturday. Snyder can become this sixth FBS coach to win 200 victories at one school but he's not focused on that.

"How I put it in perspective is best said that until you brought it up, I had paid no attention to it," Snyder told the media this week. "To me, it's another number." The 77-year-old coach has a 199-105-1 record in 25 years at Kansas State and would be the 26th coach in FBS history with 200 wins. The Wildcats have won seven straight against Kansas since Snyder's return in 2009. The Jayhawks are riding the momentum of last week's overtime win against Texas, which snapped a 19-game conference losing streak.

TV: Noon ET, FS1. LINE: Kansas State -26

ABOUT KANSAS (2-9, 1-7 Big 12): Redshirt freshman quarterback Carter Stanley (657 yards, four TDs, four INTs) has thrown for 391 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown in back-to-back starts. Steven Sims Jr., who leads the team with 67 catches for 818 yards, has seven touchdowns receptions - the most at Kansas since 2009. Senior safety Fish Smithson leads the Jayhawks with 82 tackles and recorded his fourth interception last week against Texas.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (6-4, 4-3): Running back Alex Barnes (339 yards, five TDs) took his turn leading the Kansas State rushing attack with 129 yards and four scores against Baylor. Kansas State's ground attack - led by quarterback Jesse Ertz (676 yards, nine TDs this season) and Charles Jones (555 yards, two scores) - has rushed for 582 yards and 10 scores in its past two games. The Wildcats, who lead the Big 12 with a plus-nine turnover margin, lead the conference in rushing defense (110.8).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Snyder's 199 victories rank first in FBS among active coaches at their current school and second overall behind Nick Saban's 202.

2. Kansas sophomore DE Dorance Armstrong Jr. (17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks) and Kansas State senior DE Jordan Willis (13.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks) rank 1-2 in the Big 12 in tackles for loss and sacks.

3. The Wildcats have rushed for at least 200 yards in four straight conference games, their longest such streak since 2003.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 38, Kansas 20