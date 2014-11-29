No. 11 Kansas State 51, Kansas 13: Tyler Lockett had nine catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the host Wildcats beat the Jayhawks for the sixth straight time.

Jake Waters went 21-of-27 for 294 yards and four touchdowns for Kansas State (9-2, 7-1), which remained in a tie atop the Big 12 Conference with TCU. Curry Sexton had nine catches for 141 yards and a touchdown and Charles Jones rushed for 42 yards and a score and caught another touchdown.

Michael Cummings went 16-of-27 for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two early interceptions for Kansas (3-9, 1-8). Nick Harwell had three catches for 41 yards and a score and the Jayhawks were held to 58 rushing yards.

The Wildcats jumped to a 14-0 lead five minutes into the game on Waters’ 1-yard run and a 44-yard bomb to Lockett one play after a turnover. Kansas got on the board with Cummings’ 27-yard TD pass to Harwell but the extra point was blocked, and Kansas State scored two quick touchdowns - Jones’ 11-yard run set up by a 65-yard kickoff return and Lockett’s 6-yard TD catch with 47 seconds left - for a 31-6 halftime lead.

Waters opened the third quarter with a 13-yard pass to Jones, but Cummings answered with a 19-yard strike to tight end Trent Smiley with 6:32 left in the third. Waters added a 37-yard bomb to a wide-open Sexton and the Wildcats added a pair of field goals in the fourth to set the final score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lockett, who already broke his father Kevin’s school record for career receiving yards, broke his father’s record of 217 career receptions (222) and tied his father’s career TD receptions record at 26 on Saturday. ... Kansas has lost 30 consecutive true road games. ... Sexton (940 yards) needs 60 yards to give Kansas State two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season for the first time in school history (Lockett has 1,193 yards).