Kansas State rolls over rival Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- By the time senior wide receiver Tyler Lockett is done at Kansas State, his father’s records will be only a distant memory. Lockett claimed his second record (career receptions) and tied a third (touchdown receptions) as No. 11 K-State defeated in-state rival Kansas 51-13 in front of 53,489 on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

”I have a great quarterback in Jake Waters,“ Lockett said. ”(Receivers) coach (Andre) Coleman puts me in great situations. He taught me a lot. My dad and uncle (former K-State receiver Aaron Lockett) taught me a lot. I just try to go out there and perform to the best of my abilities.

“I can’t say anything about the records. I saw (his dad) on the Jumbotron celebrating one of the touchdowns, so obviously he was happy about it.”

Lockett now holds or shares all significant receiving records in K-State history. He passed his father, Kevin, who played for Kansas State from 1993 to 1996, in receiving yards last week at West Virginia. He entered the day four receptions and two touchdown catches behind his dad. Tyler finished the day with nine receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s so awesome to know that if you put it anywhere (Lockett) is going to go get it,” Waters said of his teammate. “He’s always going to be in the right place at the right time.”

Lockett was nearly flawless, as were his teammates, as the Wildcats claimed their sixth straight victory over Kansas. The Wildcats gained 505 yards of total offense, including 194 on the ground one game after managing just one yard on the ground in their last game at West Virginia.

”That was our focus after West Virginia,“ Waters said. ”We knew we needed to get the running game going. They stepped up huge.

“(Kansas) probably came in thinking we were (only) going to pass. Once we got it going, we got them on their heels.”

K-State head coach Bill Snyder, who improved to 19-4 against Kansas, including the last 11 in a row and 18 of the last 19, was his usual understated self when summarizing his team’s effort.

“It wasn’t so much the yardage,” he said, “It was the execution of the vast majority of the running game. I thought our people up front handled things well. I thought our backs ran harder than what they had. So we made some improvement, and that’s the most significant thing.”

Kansas State (9-2, 7-1) still has a chance for at least a share of the Big 12 championship with a game at Baylor next Saturday. Kansas (3-9, 1-8) is through for the season.

When asked if there was significance about playing for a share of the championship again, Snyder said, ”It’s better than not playing for a championship.

“It remains to be seen how all this will play out. Ask me the question in a couple of months and I’ll be evasive about it then too.”

Kansas was outmatched for the second straight game. Following a game at Oklahoma when the Jayhawks gave up an FBS-record 427 yards to Samaje Perine, Kansas couldn’t stop the run or the pass.

”We came out and they jumped all over us,“ interim coach Clint Bowen said. ”It was 14-0 before anything even happened, and we did not need that.

“We were looking for something good to happen early, but it did not. The bottom line was that Kansas State was better than us today.”

Kansas State led 31-6 at halftime and coasted from there.

After a 13-yard touchdown pass from Waters to running back Charles Jones to open a 38-6 lead for Kansas State, Kansas answered with a nice 75-yard drive.

But Waters made a highlight-reel touchdown pass to receiver Curry Sexton to put the Wildcats up 45-13. Waters was being pulled to the ground when he let the ball go but caught Sexton in stride down the left sideline.

The Wildcats wasted little time in gaining control. After forcing a three-and-out on Kansas’ first possession, they drove 61 yards on six plays, capped by Waters’ 1-yard run.

After an interception by safety Dante Barnett on Kansas’ next possession, Waters hit Lockett for a 44-yard scoring pass on the next play and the Wildcats were up 14-0 before the 10-minute mark of the first quarter.

NOTES: Saturday marked the final home game for 22 Kansas State seniors. The senior class has a record of 38-12 with one regular-season game remaining. ... Kansas has now lost 30 straight road games in the Big 12 Conference. The Jayhawks’ last road win was at Iowa State (35-33) on Oct. 4, 2008. ... Kansas’ first game in history was played on this day in 1900, a 6-6 tie with Missouri. ... At halftime, Kansas State broke ground on the teardown and rebuild of the Vanier Football Complex, a $69 million project. ... Kansas State averaged 53,081 fans this season, a school record. There have been 20 consecutive sellouts.