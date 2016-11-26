Kansas State gives Snyder 200th win

MANHATTAN, Kan.--Kansas State defeated Kansas 34-19 Saturday to secure career win number 200 for head coach Bill Snyder in front of 52,637 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Snyder became the 26th coach in FBS history to earn his 200th victory, and only the sixth to do it at one school. His record in 25 years is now 200-105-1. His 200th win came at the expense of the Wildcats' arch-rival, giving Snyder a 21-4 record against Kansas. Three of the four losses came in Snyder's first four years.

Snyder owns nearly 40 percent of K-State's 510 all-time wins in 121 years of football.

With the loss, Kansas clinched a winless conference road record during the Obama administration. The Jayhawks' last conference road win was October 4, 2008, at Iowa State.

Kansas State (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) did most of its damage on the ground. The Wildcats gained 342 of their 441 total yards via the rush.

Kansas (2-10, 1-8) used the pass for a majority of its yards, gaining 302 of the 403 yards through the air.

K-State scored on the opening possession of the second half on a 7-yard touchdown run by Winston Dimel, his second of the game, to grab a 27-3 advantage.

After trading punts, Kansas took over at its own 5-yard line. On the first play, Carter Stanley hit LaQuvionte Gonzalez for a 95-yard touchdown pass.

Kansas State opened the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Joe Hubener. Kansas answered with a 4-yard pass from Stanley to Michael Zunica and added a field goal but could not close the gap.

After spotting the Jayhawks a 3-0 lead, the Wildcats scored the next 20 points, including two touchdowns within 40 seconds on a Barnes touchdown run and an interception return by Donnie Starks.

Starks' touchdown was the 106th non-offensive touchdown by Kansas State since 1999, the most in the nation by 14 over second-best Virginia Tech.

The first-half stats were not that lopsided, but the one that mattered was 20-3 in favor of K-State.