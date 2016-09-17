Fast start lifts Kansas State in rout of Florida Atlantic

Kansas State had a little more than two weeks to prepare and Florida Atlantic paid the price.

The Wildcats scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and led by 42 points at halftime of a 63-7 victory on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kansas State (1-1) had touchdown drives of 89, 72, 10 and seven yards on their first four possessions and led 28-0 just one play into the second quarter. Florida Atlantic (1-2) had five punts and three turnovers in the first half alone, with just seven first downs. For the game, the Owls gained just 211 yards and had 13 first downs.

The Wildcats opened the season with a 26-13 loss at No. 7 Stanford on Sept. 2. Kansas State was within one score late in the fourth quarter before Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown to put the game away. Stanford scored the first 17 points of that game and the Wildcats were not able to come back.

Kansas State made sure a comeback would not be necessary on Saturday.

The Wildcats had 207 yards on the ground in 26 plays in the first half and another 105 yards on 11 attempts through the air. Fullback Winston Dimel, who came into the game with two career touchdowns, scored four times (on five carries) in the first half.

On the defensive side, Kansas State's defense held the Owls to 76 yards of total offense in the first half. Florida Atlantic did not get inside the Wildcats' 37-yard line until nine seconds remained in the third quarter.