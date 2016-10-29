Preview: Kansas at Oklahoma

Surging No. 15 Oklahoma will be looking for itsfifth straight win Saturday when it hosts Kansas, but all is not rosy inNorman. Following last Saturday’s record-shattering 66-59 shootout win at TexasTech, the Sooners rank in the nation’s bottom 15 in both scoring (36.7 pointsallowed per game) and total defense (475.9 yards).

Oklahoma allowed the Red Raiders to roll up 854yards, including 819 total yards and 734 passing yards for quarterback PatrickMahomes – both of which are now entries in the NCAA record book. The Soonershave allowed at least 40 points in four of their last five games, and only Kansas(36.9) and Texas Tech (43.9) are surrendering more points per game in the Big12. "That was humiliating," Sooners defensive coordinator Mark Stoops told USAToday about last Saturday’s fireworks show. "… We can’t win a (conference)championship if we don’t play better defense, I know that. That’s pretty sadwhen our offense is playing so well right now." Saturday’s game should providea chance to improve on those numbers as the last-place Jayhawks are averaging aBig 12-worst 21.7 points per outing.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: Oklahoma -40

ABOUT KANSAS (1-6, 0-4 Big 12): The Jayhawksopened the season with a 55-6 rout of Rhode Island of the FCS, but have sincedropped six straight, with the closest being a near-miss home loss (24-23) toTCU on Oct. 8. Kansas has used a pair of quarterbacks this season, butredshirt-junior Montell Cozart – who started last week’s 44-20 loss to visitingOklahoma State after not playing the previous two contests – has been the mosteffective, throwing for 831 yards and seven touchdowns in five games. Asaforementioned, the Jayhawks rank ninth in the Big 12, allowing 36.9 points percontest, but defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. ranks ninth nationally withseven sacks and Kansas ranks eighth nationally with 8.4 tackles for loss perouting.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (5-2, 4-0): In just the oppositeof the Big 12 defensive stats, the Sooners rank in the FBS top eight in scoring(43.9 points per game) and total offense (572.3 yards) and amazingly matchedTexas Tech with 854 total yards. Baker Mayfield threw for 545 yards and set aschool single-game record with seven passing TDs in the contest while tailbackJoe Mixon, filling in for the injured Samaje Perine, became the first Oklahomaplayer to top 200 rushing yards (263) and 100 receiving yards (114) in a gameand sizzling wide receiver Dede Westbrook hauled in nine passes for 202 yardsand a pair of TDs. Outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has seven sacks andinside linebacker Jordan Evans ranks fourth in the conference with 7.7 tacklesper game for the Sooners, who to their credit, have faced five top-34 totaloffenses to date in Texas Tech, Ohio State, TCU, Houston and Texas.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma has dominated the series 73-27-6 andhas won 11 straight after last season’s 62-7 romp in Lawrence.

2. Mayfield is tops in the FBS with his averageof 11.02 yards per pass attempt, and has hooked up with Westbrook 35 times for776 yards and 10 TDs over the last four games alone.

3. Kansas has lost its last 41 games outside ofLawrence, including 38 true road contests, and also has dropped 33 straight Big12 road games.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 56, Kansas 13