No. 22 Oklahoma 44, Kansas 7: Freshman Samaje Perine rushed for an FBS-record 427 yards - breaking the mark set by Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon last week - and five touchdowns as the Sooners prevailed in rainy Norman, Okla.

Gordon set the FBS standard with 408 yards in a 59-24 victory over Nebraska before Perine scored on runs of 27, 33, 34, 49 and a career-high 66 yards among his 34 carries. The 5-11, 243-pound Perine has 19 touchdowns this season, breaking the previous Oklahoma freshman record of 15 set by Adrian Peterson in 2004, and he also set a school record for most yards in a half with 222 prior to the break, when he scored three TDs.

Perine’s 66-yard touchdown came on the Sooners’ first play of the third quarter and his final score - the 27-yarder - made it 41-7 with 6:04 left in the period. Perine broke the record with a 42-yard run with a little more than 12 minutes left, prompting coach Bob Stoops to call a timeout and take his star out of the game.

Oklahoma (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) held the Jayhawks to 103 yards en route to its 10th straight victory in the series. Perine also recorded a 19-yard reception as the rest of the Sooners produced 103 yards, with freshman quarterback Cody Thomas 3-of-13 for 39 yards in his second career start.

Cassius Sendish returned a fumble 63 yards for Kansas (3-8, 1-7), which lost its 26th straight Big 12 road game. Michael Cummings was 8-of-22 for 84 yards as the Jayhawks dropped their 25 consecutive Big 12 contest when allowing 30 or more points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Greg Pruitt held the previous Oklahoma record for rushing yards in a game with 294 in a 72-28 victory over Kansas State in 1971, while Iowa State’s Troy Davis held the old Big 12 standard of 378 yards, which he accomplished in 1996. ... The Sooners have won 48 straight games when leading at the half - the longest active streak in the FBS. ... The game was delayed 90 minutes at the start because of thunderstorms in the area, but the rain continued throughout most of the contest.