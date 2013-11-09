No. 11 Oklahoma State 42, Kansas 6: Clint Chelf threw for a season-high 265 yards and three touchdowns as the host Cowboys easily beat the Jayhawks.

Chelf finished 19-of-37 with completions to eight players while Desmond Roland rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown and caught another score for Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12). Tracy Moore led the Cowboys with six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas (2-7, 0-6) rushed for 202 yards, led by Tony Pierson’s 87 yards on six carries. Montell Cozart and Jake Heaps combined for 10-of-25 passing for 114 yards as the Jayhawks lost their 27th straight conference game.

Oklahoma State’s Justin Gilbert returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a score and Roland scored 6:19 later after a Heaps interception. Roland later caught a 19-yard pass - his ninth score in three games - and David Glidden’s 39-yard catch set up Moore’s 4-yard touchdown catch in the first half’s final minute.

The Cowboys answered Ron Doherty’s two second-half field goals with touchdowns. Moore caught an 11-yard touchdown and Jeremy Smith ran in from 15 yards out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State extended two long streaks in the win: 31 straight games with a touchdown drive of under two minutes and 48 games with at least 20 points. ... The Cowboys have won five straight league games for the third time since World War II (1984, 2011). ... Glidden had six catches for 73 yards filling in for Oklahoma State’s leading receiver Josh Stewart, who left the game with an ankle injury.