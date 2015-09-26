Rutgers 27, Kansas 14

Quarterback Chris Laviano threw two touchdown passes and running back Josh Hicks rushed for 113 yards and a pair of scores on the ground as Rutgers defeated Kansas 27-14 on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.

It was the 31st consecutive road loss for the Jayhawks (0-3), who last won away from home Sept. 12, 2009 -- a 34-7 decision over UTEP.

Wide receiver Carlton Agudosi and tight end Matt Flanagan caught touchdown passes and running back Robert Martin registered a career-high 102 yards to help the Scarlet Knights (2-2) outgain Kansas 312-64 on the ground. Laviano was 18 of 25 for 201 yards for Rutgers, which was without leading wide receiver Leonte Carroo (suspended indefinitely) and coach Kyle Flood (three-game ban).

Jayhawks running back Ke‘aun Kinner scored two touchdowns but the Big 12’s leading rusher entering the game with 270 yards was held to 23 on 15 carries. Quarterback Montell Cozart was 13 of 18 for 193 yards after replacing Deondre Ford (6 of 13, 85 yards, interception) in the second quarter.

The Scarlet Knights took a 7-0 lead when Agudosi capped an 11-play, 91-yard drive with an 14-yard reception. Laviano rolled out and found Flanagan for a 7-yard touchdown to make it 13-0 three plays after linebacker Kaiwan Lewis intercepted Ford at the Kansas 32.

Hicks scored from the 1-yard line with 2:31 left in the second quarter to give Rutgers a 20-7 lead at the break. The Scarlet Knights took the second-half kickoff and marched 84 yards on 12 plays with Hicks’ 4-yard run stretching the advantage to 27-7.

The Jayhawks recovered Hicks’ fumble near midfield and Kinner made Rutgers pay with a 1-yard touchdown run to close the gap to 27-14. Kansas drove to the Scarlet Knights’ 20 midway through the fourth quarter, but Cozart’s pass on fourth-and-7 was incomplete.

Flood is in the middle of his suspension for breaking university policy by contacting a professor about a player’s grade, while Carroo is being punished because of an altercation Sept. 13.