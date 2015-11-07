Preview: Kansas at Texas

Texas will try to get back on track when its hosts winless Kansas on Saturday in Big 12 action. All the momentum the Longhorns built with an upset of Oklahoma and home win against Kansas State was lost with a surprising 24-0 loss at Iowa State last week.

Both teams are struggling offensively, but the Jayhawks’ defense is ranked last in FBS in total defense (581.5) and second-to-last in points allowed (47.1). Kansas is averaging more yards than the Longhorns (338-329.8) but scoring just 16.5 points per game. Texas’ passing game is averaging 134.4 yards and quarterback Jerrod Heard hasn’t surpassed the 100-yard mark in four straight games, but coach Charlie Strong won’t make another switch. “We know (Heard is) capable of making plays,” Strong told the media Monday. “We’ve just got to continue to put him in that position to make those plays, and he’s just got to be consistent and execute it.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network. LINE: Texas -28.5

ABOUT KANSAS (0-8, 0-5 Big 12): The Jayhawks started six freshmen on offense in last week’s 62-7 loss to Oklahoma and freshman quarterback Ryan Willis (95-of-169 for 960 yards, five TDs, four INTs) will make his fifth straight start because Montell Cozart (shoulder) is still hurt. Ke‘aun Kinner leads Kansas with 390 rushing yards and five scores while Tre’ Parmalee has 29 catches for 464 yards and two TDs. Safety Fish Smithson leads the conference with 9.4 tackles per game to go with a fumble recovery and an interception.

ABOUT TEXAS (3-5, 2-3): Heard (66-of-111 for 839 yards, three TDs, three INTs) leads the Longhorns in rushing (502 yards, three TDs), but former starterTyrone Swoopes (207 rushing yards, five TDs) will continue to be used in short-yardage situations. Johnathan Gray (411 rushing yards, three TDs) had 23 yards in the Iowa State loss while Texas was held to 119 rushing yards after gaining a combined 587 in the two previous weeks. Texas has 24 sacks - including 17 in the past three games - and is led by linebacker Peter Jinkens’ four.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas has outscored Kansas 122-30 in the past four meetings.

2. Kansas hasn’t won away from home since Sept. 12, 2009, a streak of 33 true road games and 36 away from Lawrence, Kan.

3. Gray (2,520 yards) needs 145 yards to pass Hodges Mitchell for 10th place on Texas’ career rushing yards list.

PREDICTION: Texas 31, Kansas 7