Texas 35, Kansas 13: Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high four touchdowns to help the host Longhorns win their fifth straight.

Brown rushed for 119 yards during his second straight multi-touchdown performance for Texas (6-2, 5-0 Big 12). Case McCoy went 20-of-29 for 196 yards and two interceptions and Jaxon Shipley had six catches for 77 yards.

Darrian Miller rushed for 67 yards on nine carries and James Sims added 48 yards on 15 carries as Kansas (2-6, 0-5) lost its 26th straight league game. Rodriguez Coleman had two catches for 85 yards and Sims added five catches for 51 yards.

Brown gave the Longhorns a 14-0 lead with a pair of short touchdowns in the second quarter, setting up the second score with a 21-yard run. Ron Doherty, who replaced starter Matthew Wyman after a missed 31-yard field goal, got Kansas back in the game with a 21-yard field goal before halftime and a 27-yarder early in the third quarter.

Texas’ Cedric Reed forced a fumble and Chris Whaley returned it 40 yards for a 21-6 lead and Brown added two more touchdown runs - including a 30-yarder on fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter - to break open the game. Kansas, which scored two field goals on three drives inside the Texas 15-yard line, got a 20-yard touchdown run from freshman quarterback Montell Cozart late in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Whaley, who returned an interception for a score against Oklahoma on Oct. 12, became the first defensive lineman in school history with two defensive touchdowns in the same season. ... Kansas has not allowed an opponent to score on its opening drive all season, intercepting McCoy on the Longhorns first drive Saturday. ... Texas is 5-0 in Big 12 for the first time since 2009.