Texas 59, Kansas 20

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas used two huge plays at the beginning of each half and took advantage of multiple mistakes by Kansas to roll past the winless Jayhawks 59-20 in a Big 12 matchup between unranked teams on Saturday night at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns (4-5, 3-3) struck on their first offensive snap as quarterback Jerrod Heard went deep for an 84-yard touchdown pass to John Burt.

Then in the third quarter, with Texas ahead 24-14 and the game still in doubt, running back D‘Onta Foreman rolled around left end and sprinted untouched down the sideline for a 93-yard touchdown. The run was the third longest in Texas history and the longest since 1967.

In between, the Longhorns got 4- and 1-yard scoring runs from short-yardage quarterback Tyrone Swoopes.

Kansas (0-9, 0-6) countered with touchdowns when wide receiver Shakiem Barbel fell on a fumble by teammate De‘Andre Mann in the end zone and later on a 1-yard blast by Mann.

The Longhorns pulled away in the third quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run by Foreman (who had 157 yards on 12 carries) and on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Swoopes to D‘Onta’s twin brother, WR Armanti Foreman, on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Swoopes rambled untouched on a 44-yard touchdown run a minute and a half into the fourth quarter. He later picked up a fumble by running back Kirk Johnson and rambled 10 yards for another score.

Kansas, which entered the game last in the FBS in scoring offense and scoring defense, lost its 12th straight game and for the 17th time in its past 18 games.