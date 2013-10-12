Preview: Kansas at Texas Christian

This Big 12 Conference matchup shows the difference in the value of two wins at this point in the season. For Kansas, it means the Jayhawks have already doubled their 2012 win total when they finished 1-11 in their first season under Charlie Weis. For Texas Christian, which has won at least 10 games in four of the last five seasons under Gary Patterson and was expected to be a Big 12 contender, it’s a cause for concern.

Patterson, in fact, went out of his way at his weekly press conference on Tuesday to try and calm things down for the Horned Frogs’ faithful heading into Saturday’s game with the Jayhawks. “The worst thing to happen is for people to panic,” Patterson said. “There’s no panic here.”

TIME: Noon ET, FSN. LINE: Texas Christian -25.

ABOUT KANSAS (2-2, 0-1 Big 12): After rushing for just 53 yards on 37 carries in a 54-16 loss at Texas Tech last week, Weis decided to shuffle his offensive line for the fourth time this season and will start senior Gavin Howard at center. Junior linebacker Ben Heeney leads the Big 12 in tackles per game (10.3) and the Jayhawks defense has stopped every 2013 opponent on its opening drive, allowing just three first downs in four games. Kansas had four turnovers, including three lost fumbles, in last week’s loss to Texas Tech and the Red Raiders took advantage with four scoring drives of 16 yards or less.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (2-3, 0-2): The Horned Frogs, who lost starting quarterback Casey Pachall for two months to a broken left arm in a Sept. 7 win over Southeastern Louisiana, have struggled offensively and managed a total of 210 yards and 44 yards rushing in a 20-17 loss at Oklahoma last week. TCU, which ranks 113th among FBS schools in offense at 321.4 yards per game, started that game with seven straight three-and-outs and didn’t pick up a first down until the 8:34 mark of the third quarter. Quarterback Trevone Boykin is just one of six sophomores with at least 2,000 career yards passing (2,845) and 500 yards rushing (593).

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU has 18 sacks to lead the Big 12 and is tied for third nationally in sacks per game (3.6).

2. Horned Frogs sophomore DE Devonte Fields will undergo season-ending foot surgery.

3. TCU has won 30 of its last 35 home games and is 60-11 overall under Gary Patterson at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

PREDICTION: Texas Christian 37, Kansas 13