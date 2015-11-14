Preview: Kansas at TCU

TCU is falling out of the postseason picture and might be without standout receiver Josh Doctson when it hosts winless Kansas in Saturday’s Big 12 contest. The No. 15 Horned Frogs spiraled down the rankings after being routed 49-29 to Oklahoma State last week -- a game in which Doctson hurt his left wrist, and his availability for this game might not be known until Friday.

Doctson, a senior, is enjoying one of the best seasons in the country and has set school records for receptions (78), receiving yardage (1,315) and touchdown catches (14). Senior quarterback Trevone Boykin will miss his favorite target but also will be aiming to rebound from throwing a career-worst four interceptions in the loss to the Cowboys. The Horned Frogs still have an opportunity to get back into the College Football Playoff discussion as they close the regular season with games against Oklahoma and Baylor. The Jayhawks are trying to avoid a winless season under first-year coach David Beaty and follow the TCU game with contests against West Virginia and Kansas State.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: TCU -45.

ABOUT KANSAS (0-9, 0-6 Big 12): Freshman quarterback Ryan Willis is battling a groin injury and has passed for 1,174 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions since replacing junior Montell Cozart, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this week when the injury didn’t respond to treatment. Senior receiver Tre’ Parmalee has a team-best 29 catches for 464 yards and is back after missing last Saturday’s loss to Texas due to a violation of team rules. Junior safety Fish Smithson has racked up a team-best 88 tackles while junior defensive end Ben Goodman has a team-high 4.5 sacks.

ABOUT TCU (8-1, 5-1): Boykin has passed for 3,373 yards, 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions and also has been a force on the ground with 597 yards and eight touchdowns, second on the team in both categories behind senior running back Aaron Green (796, nine). Among the candidates to step up at receiver if Doctson can’t play are two players who had big games against Oklahoma State - redshirt freshman Shaun Nixon (nine receptions, 146 yards) and freshman KaVontae Turpin (seven, 107). The defense was torched often by the Cowboys and has just four interceptions all season with senior free safety Derrick Kindred (56 tackles, one interception) being the unit’s top player.

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU possesses a 19-8-4 series lead and has won all three meetings since joining the Big 12.

2. Jayhawks junior RB Ke‘aun Kinner (team-high 457 yards) gained 67 yards against Texas after being held to fewer than 50 yards in each of the previous six games.

3. Horned Frogs junior SS Denzel Johnson has a team-best eight tackles for losses.

PREDICTION: TCU 62, Kansas 9