Texas Christian 27, Kansas 17: Trevone Boykin ran for a touchdown and passed for another as the Horned Frogs overcame five turnovers to record their first-ever Big 12 Conference home victory.

David Porter caught four passes for a game-high 118 yards, including a 75-yarder on the first play of the second half to break a 10-all tie, and B.J. Catalon rushed for a season-high 91 yards and a touchdown for Texas Christian (3-3, 1-2 Big 12), which went 0-4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in its inaugural year in the Big 12 in 2012.

Jake Heaps completed 13-of-26 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown and JaCorey Shepherd had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown to lead Kansas (2-3, 0-2). The Jayhawks finished with just 198 yards in total offense and seven first downs.

Kansas, which had scored just 10 first-quarter points in its first four games, took an early 3-0 lead on a 37-yard field goal by Matthew Wyman after Isaiah Johnson picked off Boykin’s first pass of the game and returned it to the TCU 25. But the Horned Frogs rebounded to score the next 10 points on a 10-yard run by Boykin and a 44-yard field goal by Jaden Oberkrom before the Jayhawks tied it on Shepherd’s interception return early in the second quarter.

TCU took the lead for good on the first offensive play after halftime when Boykin hit Porter in the right flat and the junior wide receiver broke two tackles en route to a 75-yard touchdown. Catalon’s 2-yard touchdown run upped the lead to 24-10, and the Jayhawks closed to within a touchdown on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Heaps to tight end Jimmay Mundine before Oberkrom sealed the win with a 37-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas has lost 23 straight Big 12 games. ... TCU All-American CB Jason Verrett, who had his first interception of the season and eighth of his career in the second quarter, left the game in the second half with a shoulder injury. ... The Horned Frogs also played without DE Devonte Fields, the 2012 Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, who will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury that requires surgery.