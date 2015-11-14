TCU loses Boykin, holds off Kansas

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The first thing that went through TCU running back Aaron Green’s mind when he saw quarterback Trevone Boykin limp off the field in the first quarter was “not again.”

But instead of letting a right ankle injury that cost the Heisman hopeful the final three quarters get him down, Green went to work.

The senior rushed for a career high 177 yards on 30 carries as the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs fended off winless Kansas 23-17 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Without Boykin the Frogs (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) used two quarterbacks and relied heavily on the run (279 yards) in breaking free in a game that was tied 10-10 at the half.

“We had to rely a little bit more on the run with Tre out,” said Green, who had 114 yards in the second half. “We haven’t really practiced that situation much this year. We found a way to get it done. We had inexperienced people out there throwing the ball. I know I had a career high in carries. It was just what we had to do to win.”

Boykin injured the ankle on the first series of the game but remained in the game before heading to the locker room after the first quarter. He was initially replaced by senior Bram Kohlhausen before the Frogs turned to redshirt freshman Foster Sawyer midway through the third quarter.

Sawyer threw his first career touchdown pass, finding wide receiver Shaun Nixon on a run-and-catch with 11:51 left in the game to put the Frogs up 20-10.

A field goal pushed the lead to 13 before Kansas (0-10, 0-7) tried to rally, getting a 10-yard scoring pass from Ryan Willis to Tyler Patrick to make it a one-score game with 6:19 remaining.

But TCU linebacker Ty Summers intercepted Willis with 2:54 remaining to end the Kansas upset bid.

“The thing that I‘m probably most proud of is I saw in our guys’ eyes that they were playing a football game,” said Kansas coach David Beaty. “They were not worried about who they were playing. That was a whole different feel. They came into this game expecting to win. We talked about it all week.”

TCU coach Gary Patterson was relieved after the game as not only were the Frogs without Boykin but star receiver Josh Doctson was limited to just one catch a week after hurting his left wrist.

“Sometimes you just don’t have any answers except this is what it is,” Patterson said. “With everything that’s happened to us and we’re still 9-1, most people would have won maybe three ballgames. These guys have fought through everything. Everybody said ‘You only beat KU 23-17.’ That’s correct, but we could have been beat 24-23.”

TCU had its chances to add more points but Kansas twice turned back the Frogs on downs deep in Kansas territory. The Jayhawks came into the game allowing 584 yards a game and opponents were averaging 48.4 points.

Kansas kept it close Saturday.

“Everyone has to come together and play that much harder and I feel like we did that today,” said Kansas linebacker Joe Dineen.

Boykin, who was 5 of 8 for 54 yards in the first quarter, watched the second half from the sideline but Patterson expects him back this season. Boykin watched a TCU defense that was gashed for 222 yards in the first half hold Kansas without a first down in the third quarter.

TCU’s lone touchdown in the first half came on a dazzling 49-yard punt return by freshman KaVontae Turpin in the first quarter. Turpin switched directions three times before crossing the goal line with 9:45 remaining in the first quarter. Jaden Oberkrom’s 42-yard field goal four minutes later put the Frogs up 10-0.

But without Boykin, the TCU offense evaporated and Kansas got a spark. The Jayhawks got on the board with a 42-yard field goal from Matthew Wyman late in the first quarter.

Kansas, which had trailed at halftime in every game this season, tied the game early in the second quarter when running back Taylor Cox squirted up the middle from three yards out to cap a 7-yard drive.

Willis threw for 203 yards and a touchdown. Running back Ke‘aun Kinner totaled 80 rushing yards.

NOTES: Turpin’s punt return in the first quarter extended TCU’s streak of games with a first-quarter touchdown to 23-consecutive games. It is the longest streak in the country. ... TCU K Jaden Oberkrom was successful on all three his field-goal tries, giving him 74 on his career. He is one behind Oklahoma’s Michael Hunnicutt for most field goals in Big 12 history. ... Kansas S Fish Smithson, who had an interception, became the first Kansas player to reach double figures in tackles in five-straight games since 2000.