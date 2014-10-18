Preview: Kansas at Texas Tech

Kansas travels to Texas Tech on Saturday for a Big 12 matchup between teams looking to salvage disastrous starts to their seasons. The Red Raiders have been the bigger disappointment, losing four straight, including three conference games. The Jayhawks have not only lost three Big 12 games in a row, they also saw coach Charlie Weis fired a month into the season and replaced by defensive coordinator Clint Bowen on an interim basis.

Although expectations were low for Kansas as it was picked to finish last in a preseason media poll, Texas Tech - under second-year coach Kliff Kingsbury - figured to be better than its shown. Kingsbury, the school’s all-time leading passer, is coming off an impressive debut season, leading the Red Raiders to an 8-5 record and Holiday Bowl victory. Texas Tech lost 37-34 to West Virginia on a last-second field goal last week while Kansas battled No. 15 Oklahoma State to a tie until the Cowboys returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 99 yards to win 27-20.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FCS Central. LINE: Texas Tech -13.5

ABOUT KANSAS (2-4, 0-3): Junior quarterback Michael Cummings returned to the starting job for the first time since his freshman year last week, going 20-of-37 for 288 yards and an interception and scoring on a 1-yard run against Oklahoma State. Freshman Corey Avery leads the running game with 348 yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries, and also recorded 69 yards and a score on eight receptions. Nick Harwell leads the receivers with 24 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns, including seven receptions for 91 yards against Oklahoma State.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2-4, 0-3): The Red Raiders have relied on a strong passing game behind sophomore Davis Webb, who has thrown for 1,951 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s struggled with interceptions, throwing 11 this year after having nine against 20 touchdowns last season. Webb’s primary targets are Jakeem Grant, 44 catches for 557 yards and five touchdowns, and Bradley Marquez, 35 receptions for 447 yards and six scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas has lost 26 consecutive road games - last winning at Texas El Paso in 2008, and the Jayhawks have not won a Big 12 away game since defeating Iowa State 35-33 on Oct. 4, 2008.

2. Grant is fifth in the Big 12 with 92.8 receiving yards per game and first with 163.8 all-purpose yards.

3. Webb needs 19 yards to break into the top 10 on the career passing list at Texas Tech and is eighth in touchdown passes with 39 despite playing in just his second season.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 34, Kansas 17