Preview: Kansas at Texas Tech

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II leads the most productive passing attack in the country as Texas Tech opens Big 12 play against visiting Kansas on Thursday night. Mahomes, who has thrown for almost 500 yards per game to lead the nation, keys an offense averaging 61 points through the non-conference schedule and looks to extend the Jayhawks losing streak away from Lawrence, Kan., to 40 games.

Mahomes, a junior, boasts 14 touchdown passes and ran for another four while eight players posted at least 100 yards receiving. “He’s hard to tackle. He’s very well-coached. He’s got a ridiculous arm,” Kansas coach Dave Beaty told reporters of Mahomes. “He can throw it from anywhere, and he breaks rules, because he’ll throw it to the wrong guy and he’ll still put it in there.” The Jayhawks, who like the Red Raiders did not play last week, won their opener against over-matched Rhode Island before losing their last two contests, allowing a combined 80 points. Kansas must cut down on its turnovers to be competitive in the Big 12 after coughing up the ball 11 times in three games, tied for third-most in FBS.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Texas Tech -28.5

ABOUT KANSAS (1-2): The Jayhawks have some offensive weapons when they are able to keep possession of the ball with junior quarterback Montell Cozart at the helm. Cozart has completed 68.6 percent of his passes, but had two interceptions in the loss to Memphis last time out, and Steven Sims Jr. (11 catches, 253 yards, four touchdowns) is his top target although the sophomore was held to two receptions at Memphis. Senior Ke’aun Kinner is the leading rusher with 134 yards, but freshman Khalil Herbert could get more opportunities after a 66-yard TD run last game.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2-1): Coach Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid offense is deep with talent and sophomore receiver Jonathan Giles emerged as the top threat with three touchdowns against Louisiana Tech last time out. Giles leads the team with 19 receptions for 346 yards and five scores while junior Cameron Batson (14, 197, three), junior running back Justin Stockton (10, 191, one) and junior Dylan Cantrell (11, 168, three) are all dangerous targets at Mahomes' disposal. The Texas Tech defense is giving up 531.3 yards per contest – 206.7 on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Red Raiders won 16 of 17 meetings against the Jayhawks, including nine in a row, but struggled to a 30-20 victory last year.

2. The Kansas defense has 29 tackles for loss in the first three games by 16 different players.

3. Mahomes is 307 passing yards away from becoming the fourth Texas Tech player to reach 8,000.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 59, Kansas 24