(Updated: UPDATES Heeney tackles in Game Notebook)

Texas Tech 34, Kansas 21: Davis Webb threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders to their first Big 12 victory of the season.DeAndre Washington rushed for 164 yards on 23 carries, and also had two catches for 21 yards for Texas Tech (3-4, 1-3 Big 12). Jakeem Grant had six catches for 72 yards and Bradley Marquez added 70 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Michael Cummings was 20-of-32 for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and scored on a 1-yard run in his second start of the season for the Jayhawks (2-5, 0-4). Corey Avery ran for 69 yards on 15 carries, and tight end Jimmay Mundine had 82 yards and a score on seven catches.

Kansas was able to stay close by turning two turnovers into 14 points, the second a Webb fumble that led to a 21-yard scoring pass from Cummings to Mundine to pull the Jayhawks within 20-14 with 8:34 remaining in the third quarter. Texas Tech, however, sandwiched Cummings’ scoring run with a 6-yard scoring pass from Webb to freshman Ian Sadler and a 21-yard touchdown run by Justin Stockton for the game’s final points with 13:21 remaining.

Texas Tech led 17-0 after a 34-yard field goal on the opening drive, and touchdown receptions by Reginald Davis and Marquez. Kansas turned an interception by linebacker Ben Heeney into its first score, a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cummings to Justin McCay with 31 seconds left in the first half.

NOTEBOOK: Kansas and UNLV entered the day as the only FBS teams to not lose a fumble this season, but the streak ended for the Jayhawks in the fourth quarter when Avery dropped the handoff and it was recovered by Texas Tech’s Branden Jackson. … Heeney set a career high with 21 tackles. … Webb moved into 10th place on the Red Raiders’ career passing yards list with 4,957 moving past Ron Reeves (4,688), and into a tie with Zebbie Lethridge for seventh in passing touchdowns with 42.