Texas Tech opens Big 12 slate with rout of Kansas

Junior quarterback Patrick Mahomes II passed for 277 yards and four touchdowns before leaving with an injured passing shoulder as Texas Tech registered a 55-19 victory over Kansas on Friday night in the Big 12 opener for both squads in Lubbock, Texas.

Junior quarterback Nic Shimonek passed for 271 yards and four touchdown passes after replacing Mahomes to help the Red Raiders improve to 3-1 overall. Sophomore receiver Jonathan Giles had 12 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore receiver Keke Coutee also had two scoring catches as six Texas Tech players caught touchdown passes.

Junior quarterback Montell Cozart and sophomore quarterback Ryan Willis each threw one touchdown pass for the Jayhawks (1-3). Kansas punted 10 times and was outgained 621-296.

The Jayhawks trailed by 19 points before Cozart threw an 11-yard scoring pass to sophomore receiver Steven Sims Jr. and senior Matthew Wyman booted a 25-yard field goal to cut a 19-point halftime deficit to 28-19 with 7:22 left in the third quarter.

Mahomes was injured on the next drive when he landed on his right shoulder while being tackled.

"Sounds like he could be OK, but we've got to get up there and check him out," ESPN quoted Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury saying in a postgame radio interview.

Shimonek entered and threw a 4-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Dylan Cantrell and followed up with a 37-yard catch-and-run touchdown to Coutee on the final play of the third quarter to give the Red Raiders a 41-19 advantage.

Shimonek teamed up with Coutee on a 31-yard scoring aerial to make it a 29-point margin with 8:41 remaining. Giles turned a short catch into a 59-yard touchdown to make it 55-19 with 4:54 to play.

Mahomes threw all four of his touchdowns in the first half as Texas Tech built a 28-9 lead.

Mahomes connected with Giles from 14 yards out and junior receiver Cameron Batson on an 18-yarder to give the Red Raiders a 14-0 lead just 5:05 into the contest. Kansas got on the board with a safety before Mahomes tossed a 17-yard scoring pass to senior wideout Devin Lauderdale to make it 21-2 with 7:35 left in the half.

Willis threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Chase Harrell to pull the Jayhawks within 12 with 2:01 remaining. But Mahomes ended his first-half assault with a 6-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Derrick Willies with 48 seconds left.