Preview: Kansas at West Virginia

The Big 12 race may have a far different look than it did aweek ago, but it is far from over as far as No. 15 West Virginia is concerned.The Mountaineers are no longer unbeaten, but appear to have a favorablebounce-back opponent in visiting Kansas on Saturday.

West Virginia shares third place at 3-1 with another no-longer unbeaten in Baylor behind Oklahoma (5-0) and Oklahoma State (4-1), which pinned a 37-20 defeat on the visiting Mountaineers last week. But the Mountaineers still have home dates with No. 11 Oklahoma (Nov. 19) – which must still play all three Big 12 frontrunners – and No. 13 Baylor (Dec. 3) on their schedule. So the road continues for West Virginia as senior lineman Tyler Orlosky told reporters: “We didn’t go into the season thinking about a national championship. We went into it thinking about a Big 12 championship and that’s still on the line.’’ One-win Kansas has its hands full as it looks to snap a seven-game losing streak after falling 56-3 to Oklahoma last week.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: West Virginia -34.5

ABOUT KANSAS (1-7, 0-5): The Jayhawks look to pin West Virginia with its first home loss in five games this season as they face their third ranked team (Baylor, Oklahoma) on the road in four weeks. Some kind of spark is needed to jump start an offense that averages only 19.4 points for a team tied for last in the Big 12. Running back Ke’aun Kinner (427 rushing yards) leads a ground game that averages only 102.8 yards and scored six touchdowns this season.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (6-1, 3-1): The Mountaineers rank 18th nationally in averaging 497.3 yards per game, but the offense turned the ball over three times inside their own 15-yard line against Oklahoma State. Top rusher Rushel Shell III has gained 503 yards and five touchdowns, but did not return after suffering a leg injury during the second quarter last week. Quarterback Skyler Howard threw for 212 yards last week and has 2,033 yards and 13 touchdowns for the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. West Virginia, which leads the series 4-1, was a 49-0 winner last year on the strength on 100-plus yard rushing efforts from Howard and Shell.

2. Kansas, whose lone win came during Week 1 against Rhode Island, has been hurt by 27 turnovers this season - the most in the nation.

3. West Virginia kicker Mike Molina has made 11-of-15 field goals and is perfect on 26 extra point attempts.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 47, Kansas 10