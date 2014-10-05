Waters leads Kansas State’s 45-13 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Jake Waters was nearly flawless in No. 23 Kansas State’s 45-13 victory over Texas Tech, but he’ll be the first to tell you he had plenty of help.

The Kansas State quarterback finished 24-of-31 passing for 290 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 105 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

”We got into a rhythm early,“ he said. ”We had good plays and good drives most of the time. It seems like everything was clicking, running and passing and seeing things open and developing.

”I want to get like that every night. It was definitely clicking tonight. It“s a special feeling when it gets going.”

Waters had two receivers -- Tyler Lockett and Curry Sexton -- with at least 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Coach Bill Snyder said Waters was just doing his job.

“(Jake) has connected with everybody, not just Tyler,” he said. “If Tyler is uncovered, that’s who he’ll throw to. If he’s not, he better be throwing it to someone else. The nature of the offense is about balance. Jake’s been pretty decent about finding the right guys. They’re both good about working within the system.”

Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) took advantage of Texas Tech mistakes to manhandle the Red Raiders in front of 52,726 on a clear, cool evening at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Texas Tech quarterback Davis Webb threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns but four interceptions. The Red Raiders (2-3, 0-2) also had 89 yards in penalties.

“Not good,” Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We had that drive at the beginning, but then threw that interception. We just never got a rhythm. We didn’t make plays. We didn’t protect. Just overall (we were) not very good.”

Kansas State’s defense gave up 301 passing yards, but the fact that Tech only had 46 yards on the ground made the Red Raiders one-dimensional.

“To get four interceptions is obviously significant,” Snyder said. “Even though we didn’t get sacks, we had some pressures. We forced (Webb) to move around a bit and made him uncomfortable.”

Texas Tech took the opening kickoff and marched down the field -- after converting a fake punt in its own territory -- but Webb threw an interception in the end zone.

Kansas State answered with an 80-yard drive, capped by a 48-yard touchdown pass from Waters to Sexton, who tight-roped the right sideline the last 30 yards.

After a flurry of punts, the Wildcats took possession at their 31 and Waters finished the six-play drive by running untouched for 4 yards for Kansas State’s second score.

That drive was helped when Texas Tech defensive lineman Rika Levi was called for a personal foul on second-and-goal from the 9. Waters took it in on the next play.

Texas Tech started the next drive on its 30, but Webb threw his second interception as defensive back Travis Green set up the Wildcats at the Kansas State 39.

The Wildcats stalled at the Texas Tech 10, and Matthew McCrane’s 27-yard field goal gave Kansas State a 17-0 lead.

When the Red Raiders were able to avoid mistakes, they marched 74 yards in five plays, capped by Webb’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Grant.

But after going three-and-out in the final two minutes of the half, Texas Tech allowed Kansas State to march 59 yards in seven plays in 1:36.

That included converting a first-and-25 at the Red Raiders’ 34. The drive was capped by Waters’ 15-yard touchdown pass to Lockett, and the Wildcats went to the locker room up 24-7.

“We came out here and basically laid a goose egg,” Texas Tech wide receiver Jakeem Grant said. “That is what we are talking about as a team. We have to get ourselves together. If we can get that corrected, we can be a good team.”

Texas Tech had a chance to come back in the second half, especially after stopping Kansas State on a fourth-and-1 at the Red Raiders’ 21. But a first-down completion of more than 20 yards was called back because of offensive holding, and Texas Tech ended up going three-and-out.

After a punt, Kansas State marched 66 yards in eight plays. Tech defensive penalties accounted for 29 of those yards. Waters hit Lockett from 14 yards to put the Wildcats up 31-7.

Webb connected with D.J. Polite-Bray for an apparent 34-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 31-13. But the play was reversed on review when it was ruled that Polite-Bray had bobbled the ball.

On the next play, safety Travis Green had his second interception of the game.

Kansas State scored again on a spectacular one-handed catch by Sexton while he was being interfered with, and senior running back DeMarcus Robinson ran in from 2 yards to finish the scoring with about three minutes left.

“What are those (segments) called?,” Snyder said. “The top 10 plays? That better make it.”

NOTES: Saturday marked Fort Riley Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Fort Riley is located approximately 20 miles west of the Kansas State campus. Festivities included two howitzer cannons being fired when K-State took the field and each time the Wildcats scored. ... The last time the Red Raiders won in Manhattan was six years ago to the day -- Oct. 4, 2008. ... This was the 17th consecutive sellout at Kansas State.