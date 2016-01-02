Arkansas 45, Kansas State 23

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Kansas State was plucky, but it would have needed to be lucky in order to bounce Arkansas on Saturday.

The Razorbacks exploited their talent and size advantages as the game progressed, finally sealing the 57th Liberty Bowl in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns that produced a 45-23 verdict at sold-out Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Running back Alex Collins bagged 185 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns, giving him 20 for the season and setting a new single-season school record. Quarterback Brandon Allen connected on 20 of 26 passes for 315 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Collins’ 14-yard run, which saw him break multiple tackles, provided Arkansas with a 38-23 lead at the 12:04 mark. After a three-and-out, the Razorbacks iced it on a 10-yard touchdown jaunt by backup running back Kody Walker with 4:46 remaining.

Aside from Allen’s pick by linebacker Elijah Lee on the game’s third play, Arkansas (8-5) moved the ball pretty much at will, finishing with 569 offensive yards and averaging 8.4 yards per snap. Its offensive balance and huge line wore down and wore out the Wildcats.

Kansas State (6-7) used Lee’s interception to get off to a quick start, scoring less than 3 1/2 minutes into the game on a 10-yard run by fullback Winston Dimel. But the Wildcats managed just one more touchdown after that, Dimel’s 48-yard reception from quarterback Kody Cook with 12:44 left in the third quarter that pulled them within 24-20.

A converted wide receiver who helped Kansas State rally in the regular season finale to beat West Virginia and earn the bowl bid, Cook completed 12 of 24 passes for 163 yards. The Wildcats managed only 242 offensive yards and 13 first downs, converting only three of 10 third downs.

The Razorbacks used 22- and 13-yard touchdown runs from Collins, as well as a 13-yard scoring run on a reverse by wide receiver Jared Cornelius and a 26-yard field goal by kicker Cole Hedlund, to establish a 24-13 halftime lead.

Kicker Matthew McCrane toed 36-, 21- and 32-yard field goals for Kansas State.

NOTES: Arkansas RB Alex Collins tied a school record with his 10th 100-yard game of the season. ... Kansas State CB Morgan Burns set a school record for kickoff return yardage with 1,138 with a 32-yard return in the second quarter. ... Razorbacks WR Dominique Reed was carted off the field in the second quarter after taking a hard hit and striking his head against the field. A website reported that Reed was smiling and moving as he was loaded into an ambulance for a trip to a hospital.