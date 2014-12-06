Preview: Kansas State at Baylor

Baylor hired a public relations firm earlier this week to help its chances of securing a spot in the College Football Playoff, although a second win over a Top 10 team may have the same effect. The No. 5 Bears hope to strengthen their resume and secure at least a share of the Big 12 title Saturday when they host No. 9 Kansas State. Baylor’s lack of quality opponents has been cited as a major reason why it has been unable to climb over No. 4 TCU, despite a head-to-head victory Oct.11.

A third win over a ranked opponent – the Bears routed 16th-ranked Oklahoma in November as well – may be the last push Baylor needs, although its ability to pick up one more victory could be compromised if quarterback Bryce Petty (concussion) is not cleared to play. The Wildcats, who are tied with the Horned Frogs and Bears atop the conference, will be looking for payback after they entered Waco in 2012 with a strong possibility of playing for the national championship before the Bears handed them a 52-24 setback. “That was one of the most painful losses I’ve ever suffered with national championship implications … and nothing went our way,” Kansas State defensive end Ryan Mueller told the Manhattan Mercury.

TV: 7:45 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: None

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (9-2, 7-1 Big 12): After rushing for one yard in their Nov. 20 victory at West Virginia and 169 over their last three contests combined, the Wildcats rediscovered their ground game against Kansas last weekend with 194 yards. The rushing attack opened the offense for Tyler Lockett, who finished with nine catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns – allowing him to break his father Kevin’s school record for receptions (222) and match his receiving touchdown mark (26). Curry Sexton reeled off 141 yards receiving against Kansas and is 60 yards shy of giving Kansas State its first pair of 1,000-yard receivers in the same season in school history.

ABOUT BAYLOR (10-1, 7-1): Petty was carted off the field in the team’s 48-46 victory over Texas Tech last week and will continue to undergo standard concussion testing after reporting a “slight headache” Monday, leaving open the possibility that sophomore Seth Russell will see time against Kansas State. Russell, who came on in relief of Petty after his third-quarter injury and threw for 82 yards and a score, passed for 438 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone during his only career start against Northwestern State on Sept. 6. Shock Linwood gave the Bears a 1,000-yard rusher for the fifth straight season with a 158-yard effort versus the Red Raiders.

EXTRA POINTS

1. A win by Kansas State will give it a share of two conference titles in three seasons while a win by Baylor will allow it to earn at least a piece of consecutive league championships – firsts for either school.

2. The Wildcats have won 47 straight games when leading at halftime (second-longest in FBS) while the Bears have won 29 such games in a row (fourth-longest).

3. Baylor’s school-record 15-game home winning streak is the second-longest active run in the country (Alabama, 16).

PREDICTION: Baylor 34, Kansas State 24