Preview: Kansas State at Iowa State

After beating up on an overmatched opponent in its season opener, No. 20 Kansas State dives into conference play when it visits Big 12 rival Iowa State on Saturday. The Wildcats go for their seventh straight victory over the Cyclones after dispatching Stephen F. Austin 55-16 in their opener, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions. Iowa State turned in a bleak performance in its opener, giving up 34 unanswered points in a 34-14 loss to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

Don’t expect Kansas State to be lulled into a sense of complacency by the Cyclones’ loss to the Bison, who stunned the Wildcats in the 2013 season opener. Iowa State also kicked off last season with a loss to an FCS foe (Northern Iowa) and never recovered, dropping nine of its first 10 games before winning its final two contests. “We’ll respond to it better than we did last year,” Cyclones quarterback Sam Richardson said. “We’ve got to respond to it quicker than we did last year.”

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Kansas State -12

ABOUT THE WILDCATS (1-0): Senior quarterback Jake Waters threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more in the opening rout, but All-American wide receiver Tyler Lockett played only the first quarter - catching a 9-yard touchdown pass - for what he termed a coach’s decision. Lockett had 81 receptions for 1,262 yards and 11 TDs last season but veteran coach Bill Snyder was vague when asked if his top wideout would see more action this week, saying: “I would imagine that would be the case.” One of the biggest preseason concerns for Kansas State was an untested running back corps, but Charles Jones rushed for 55 yards and two TDs on only eight carries and DeMarcus Robinson chipped in 49 yards on 11 carries.

ABOUT THE CYCLONES (0-1): The lopsided loss to North Dakota State was reason enough for gloom and doom, but Iowa State suffered a devastating blow when leading receiver Quenton Bundrage tore his anterior cruciate ligament on the fourth play of the opener and is lost for the season. Bundrage had 48 receptions for a team-high for 676 yards and nine scores last season and his absence will put the onus on highly touted freshman Allen Lazard, who had one catch for 48 yards last week. The Cyclones also must address major issues on the other side of the ball after their defense was gashed for 506 total yards, including 302 on the ground by the Bison.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Wildcats blew out Iowa State 41-7 last season but the previous five meetings were decided by eight points or fewer.

2. Former Kansas State offensive coordinator Mark Mangino is now the offensive coordinator for the Cyclones.

3. The Wildcats are 57-6 in December since 1992 under Snyder.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 31, Iowa State 20