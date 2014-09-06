(Updated: CORRECTS spelling “since” first notebook item. CORRECTS Lazard’s receptions, third notebook item; CORRECTS RIchardson’s middle initial 3RD graph.)

No. 20 Kansas State 32, Iowa State 28: Jake Waters threw for 239 yards and ran for 138 yards and two scores, including the winning touchdown with 90 seconds to play as the visiting Wildcats outlasted the upset-minded Cyclones.

Waters capped an 80-yard march by running 8 yards up the middle for the go-ahead score for Kansas State (2-0), which held Iowa State scoreless in the second half and had to rally after allowing 28 unanswered points. Charles Jones ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Lockett had six catches for 136 yards to lift the Wildcats to their seventh straight win over the Cyclones.

Jarvis West had a spectacular performance in defeat for Iowa State (0-2), catching a 17-yard touchdown pass, returning a touchdown 82 yards for a score and throwing a 29-yard TD pass to freshman Allen Lazard. Sam B. Richardson finished 21-of-32 for 186 yards with a TD and one interception and West had eight catches for 75 yards.

The Cyclones, who allowed 34 unanswered points in last week’s 34-14 loss to FCS power North Dakota State, erased an early 13-0 deficit by scoring four straight touchdowns, beginning with Richardson’s 17-yard strike to West in the final seconds of the first quarter. West burst up the middle 82 yards on a punt return and DeVondrick Nealy dove in from 2 yards out for a 21-13 edge.

West took a reverse and hit Lazard in the back of the end zone before Waters interrupted Iowa State’s scoring spree with a 1-yard run with 26 seconds left in the half to cut the deficit to 28-20. Jones scored from the Wildcat formation for the second time with 8:01 to play before Kansas State embarked on the winning drive, with Waters rushing for 51 yards and hitting Lockett on a pivotal 23-yard completion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West’s eight catches set a career high and his punt return for a touchdown was the first for Iowa State since Oct. 30, 2010. ...Wildcats WR Lockett tied a school record with his 10th career 100-yard game. ... Cyclones WR Lazard had three receptions for 37 yards and the TD pass while starting in place of leading WR Quenton Bundrage, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week’s loss.