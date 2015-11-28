Kansas State 45, Kansas 14

Kansas State scored one touchdown and set up another on special teams in defeating Kansas 45-14 on a cold, wet day at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan., where the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks for the seventh straight time.

Head coach Bill Snyder improved to 20-4 all-time against Kansas.

The Wildcats (5-6, 2-6 in the Big 12) kept their slim bowl hopes alive, pending their season-ending game next weekend at home against West Virginia.

Kansas (0-12, 0-9) ended the season without a victory for the first time since 1954.

K-State scored on its first play from scrimmage.

The Wildcats forced a three-and-out by Kansas on its first possession. Punter Matthew Wyman bobbled the snap and could not get off a punt.

Freshman fullback Winston Dimel scored the first of his two touchdowns with a 12-yard run on the next play.

Kansas answered with a six-play, 79-yard scoring drive to tie the score, but that’s all the Jayhawks could muster until late in the game.

Kansas State led 35-7 at halftime.

The stats did not show the dominance by the Wildcats, as they outgained the Jayhawks 353-315. On the ground, the Wildcats held a 226-100 edge.

The biggest difference was in time-of-possession. K-State, which led the Big 12 in that category coming into the game, held a 34:03-25:57 edge.

Kansas quarterback Ryan Willis completed 19-of-35 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.