Preview: Kansas State at Oklahoma

The Big 12 is wide open at the top, and both No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 14 Kansas State are working toward first place. The Wildcats attempt to stay undefeated in the conference when they visit the Sooners on Saturday. Kansas State had last week off to prepare in advance for Oklahoma, which showed some cracks in its last two games after looking like a National Championship contender in September.

The Sooners racked up the yards and the points while opening the season with four straight wins, but quarterback Trevor Knight threw a pair of interceptions in a 37-33 loss to TCU on Oct. 4, and Oklahoma was outgained 482-232 by Texas last week but managed to pull out a 31-26 victory. “Do I like everything that happened today? No,” Sooners coach Bob Stoops told reporters after the Texas game. “We have a lot to work on, that’s obvious. It feels good when you win and didn’t play very well and you know you have things to correct.” The Wildcats showed off their strength on both sides of the ball in a 45-13 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 4.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Oklahoma -8.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (4-1, 2-0 Big 12): Wildcats dual-threat quarterback Jake Waters had his best game against Texas Tech with 290 yards and four TDs through the air to go along with 105 yards and a score on the ground, but he is aware of the bigger challenge the Sooners present. “We can play with anyone, and we know that,” Waters told reporters. ”We know that anyone can beat anyone, it all depends on how you execute, and if you see things and eliminate the mistakes. We are going to have to play a great game to beat Oklahoma.” Kansas State is known for its defense but is putting up an average of 51.5 points on offense the last two games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (5-1, 2-1): The Sooners were at their best on offense over the first four weeks but showed up defensively when it counted in order to bail out the sluggish attack against Texas. Cornerback Zack Sanchez returned an interception for a touchdown and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week - completing a 180 from earlier in the season, when a shoulder injury limited his play and had some fans wondering about a replacement. “He did have a couple of mistakes in our previous game, but you go through an entire year playing that position, and that’s a stressful spot,” Stoops told reporters of Sanchez. “He’s played it really well.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stoops, who played for Wildcats coach Bill Snyder at Iowa and served as a defensive assistant under him at Kansas State from 1989-95, is 8-2 against his mentor.

2. The Sooners have scored 30 or more points in 10 straight games.

3. The Wildcats are 1-5 in their last six against ranked teams.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 31