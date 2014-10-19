Oklahoma can’t kick as K-State wins

NORMAN, Okla. -- Kansas State is getting pretty comfortable at Oklahoma.

The No. 11 Sooners have been so good at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the Bob Stoops era, but for the second time in a row, the Wildcats upset Oklahoma on the road, beating the Sooners, 31-30 on Saturday.

The Wildcats did it thanks in large part to the struggles of Oklahoma kicker Michael Hunnicutt.

Hunnicutt had been close to automatic so far this season, hitting all but one field goal attempt and making all 29 of his extra-point tries.

But Oklahoma’s all-time leading scorer struggled big-time against the Wildcats.

Hunnicutt missed a 32-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the first half, had an extra-point blocked early in the fourth quarter, and missed a 19-yard field goal with 3:53 remaining that allowed Kansas State to run out the clock.

“The youngster that missed the field goal, he will go another hundred years without missing another field goal,” Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said.

“So we were just lucky. That happens. The other one, we deserved to block it.”

Snyder knows how Oklahoma feels. His team’s only loss this season-20-14 at home against Auburn on Sept. 18 came thanks to three missed field goals by his own kicker, Jack Cantele.

“I feel for Michael,” Stoops said. “He’s been an excellent kicker for us and a great young man. Unfortunately with a kicker, it just kind of sticks out. It’s a lot more than just Michael.”

Oklahoma (5-2, 2-2 in the Big 12) seemed destined to take the lead late in the game, driving the ball down the field with relative ease, relying heavily on freshman running back Samaje Perine.

But after the Sooners got first and goal at the Kansas State 4-yard-line, the Wildcats defense buckled down, holding Perine to two small gains before bringing him down in the backfield on third down to force the Sooners to kick from the 2.

Hunnicutt’s chip shot went wide left with 3:53 remaining and Oklahoma never got the ball back.

“You just keep trucking as they say,” Snyder said. “We always say keep sawing wood, keep rowing the boat. If you want to get where you are going, you have to do that and we did.”

Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) was outgained, 533-385, but it was the Wildcats that made plays when it counted.

”Those numbers are not significant,“ Snyder said. ”Turnovers, those are significant. In all reality, that is the difference in the ball game.

“We get a turnover and get seven points out of it and we don’t turn the ball over. The right numbers can tell you something, but not yardage.”

Hunnicutt’s troubles and the Kansas State win overshadowed a big day from Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight and receiver Sterling Shepard.

Knight passed for a season-high 318 yards and three touchdowns, completing 26 of 32 passes.

But there was one play he definitely would like to have back.

In the opening minute of the second quarter, with the Sooners pinned at their own 2, Knight elected to keep the ball and try a pass into the flat instead of handing it off.

Wildcats cornerback Danzel McDaniel picked it off and easily scored from five yards to put the Wildcats ahead, 14-7.

Outside of that, Knight was steady.

Shepard finished with 15 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown, while Durron Neal and Blake Bell also caught touchdown passes.

Quarterback Jake Waters’ numbers weren’t as good for Kansas State, 225 yards passing and 51 yards rushing, but he made plays when the Wildcats had to have them.

Waters’ 4-yard scoring run late in the third quarter put the Wildcats ahead for what proved to be for good and the Wildcats defense handled things with a couple big red zone stops the rest of the way.

The Sooners were moving the ball well, facing second and 8 from the Kansas State 17 when they tried some trickery that backfired.

Wide receiver Durron Neal took the ball on an apparent end around before pulling up to look for Shepard in the end zone.

The play worked earlier in the season at West Virginia, when Neal found Knight for a touchdown.

This time, though, Morgan Burns stepped in front of Shepard and came down with the interception to end the drive.

“We’ve got a lot of games to go,” Stoops said. “We’ve got to respond from it and do some of the things that we’re capable of doing. We did a lot of things really good today but a lot of major mistakes. We just couldn’t overcome it.”

Oklahoma had been holding back on running Knight much, in large part due to their concerns about depth at the position behind the sophomore after Knight left two games because of injuries last season.

From the start against Kansas State, the Sooners used Knight in the running game.

The fears about depth, though, seemed founded when on his third carry of the game, Knight took a hit to his left shoulder and had to head to the locker room for treatment.

But Knight’s backup, Cody Thomas, might have given the Sooners license to be a bit more free with Knight.

Thomas, a redshirt freshman who had thrown four college passes coming into the game, got some help but stayed composed in his first home appearance.

Helped by a 42-yard run by Alex Ross, Thomas led the Sooners to their first touchdown.

On second and 2 from the Wildcats 7, Thomas bobbled the snap a bit but recovered enough to pick up the first down. A play later, Perine put the Sooners on the board first with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Kansas State quickly responded, as Waters danced around, looking like he was searching for a running lane before pulling up. Waters found fullback Glenn Gronkowski wide open over the middle for a 62-yard touchdown pass.

NOTES: Kansas State nickel back Randall Evans wore No. 27 instead of his usual No. 15 in honor of David Garrett. Garrett, who was a three-year starter for the Wildcats, was killed Oct. 11 outside a Cleveland nightclub. ... Oklahoma wide receiver Michiah Quick and safety Steven Parker made their first career starts. ... Sooners fullback Aaron Ripkowski was ejected early in the first quarter for targeting on a block to Kansas State defensive end Ryan Mueller. Ripkowski is the second Oklahoma player to be ejected for targeting this season, joining linebacker Jordan Evans. ... Kansas State hosts Texas next Saturday, while Oklahoma is off before playing at Iowa State on Nov. 1.