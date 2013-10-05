Preview: Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Coming off an uncharacteristic loss in its conference opener, No. 20 Oklahoma State seeks it first Big 12 victory of the season on Saturday when it hosts Kansas State. The Cowboys had held two of their first three opponents to a field goal and entered last week’s contest averaging 45.3 points, but fell 30-21 at West Virginia, which was coming off a shutout loss. Oklahoma State committed 10 penalties and three turnovers after giving the ball away once through three games.

J.W. Walsh, who had completed 70.2 percent of his passes prior to the loss, also contributed to the poor performance by connecting on only 42.6 percent of his throws. “We can’t let West Virginia beat us twice ... we’ve got to move forward and focus on Kansas State this week,” Walsh said. Kansas State upset a ranked Oklahoma State team last season en route to an 11-2 mark, but the 2013 Wildcats have already matched last season’s loss total despite playing only one BCS conference foe thus far.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN3. LINE: Oklahoma State -14.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-2, 0-1 Big 12): The Wildcats finished first in the conference in scoring and rushing defense and third in total defense last season, but rank seventh or worse in all three categories this season. All three areas figure to be tested by the Cowboys, who rank second in the league in scoring and are one of five Big 12 teams averaging at least 474 total yards. Another concern for Kansas State is turnover margin – an area in which the Wildcats rank last in the conference (minus-1.25) and 113th in the country.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (3-1, 0-1): Working in the Cowboys’ favor this weekend is the fact that coach Mike Gundy’s teams have fared well in regular-season games following a loss (13-2 since the start of 2007). Walsh’s inaccuracy was far from Oklahoma State’s only issue in the loss to West Virginia; running back Jeremy Smith registered 15 carries for one yard and the team failed to score a rushing touchdown for the first time this season. Additionally, Ben Grogan missed a 23-yard field goal while Kip Smith had punts that traveled 16 and 13 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma State has four of the last six meetings, including three straight at home.

2. Kansas State WR Tyler Lockett ranks 14th in the nation with 469 receiving yards and is on pace for the second-highest single-season total in school history.

3. The Cowboys have converted 93.75 percent of their red-zone trips into touchdowns – the best mark in the country.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 34, Kansas State 17