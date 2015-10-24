Preview: Kansas State at Texas

Texas and visiting Kansas State meet Saturday afternoon after two very different outcomes against Big 12 rival Oklahoma. The Longhorns had a bye week to enjoy their 24-17 rivalry win while Oklahoma handed the Wildcats their third straight loss with a 55-0 pounding.

The Wildcats held a players-only meeting before practice Monday, hoping to clear the air and get the team back on track. “That was something we needed,” quarterback Joe Hubener told the Topeka Capital-Journal. “We needed to get things out in the open. It was very positive, not a negative thing.” Kansas State has struggled offensively in conference play, ranking last at 326.7 points. Texas’ offense is averaging just 16.8 more yards, but the team is confident with a revived attack led by Jerrod Heard.

TV: Noon ET, FS1. LINE: Texas -4

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (3-3, 0-3 Big 12): The Wildcats’ ground game, which is averaging 161 yards, struggled in second-half letdowns against Oklahoma State and TCU before gaining 65 yards in the loss to Oklahoma. Hubener (20-of-56 for 281 yards, four interceptions and zero touchdowns in Big 12 play) will get the start, although coach Bill Snyder initially wouldn’t commit to the junior. “In all reality, Joe will start the ballgame, but I want to hold everybody accountable throughout the course of the week,” Snyder told the media Tuesday.

ABOUT TEXAS (2-4, 1-2): Heard has a team-best 433 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with 714 passing yards and three scores while the Longhorns have found success using former starting quarterback Tyrone Swoopes in short-yardage situations. D‘Onta Foreman has 328 rushing yards and two TDs after recording back-to-back 100-yard games. Freshman linebacker Malik Jefferson has registered 37 tackles and a team-best two sacks after recording two of Texas’ six sacks against Oklahoma.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas is 8-1 under coach Charlie Strong when it scores first and 0-10 when allowing the first points.

2. Daje Johnson, who leads the Big 12 in punt returns (17.6) and Texas in receiving (14 catches, 201 yards), should return Saturday after missing the Oklahoma game with a concussion.

3. Injuries have piled up for Kansas State’s defense and the statuses of S Dante Barnett and CB Danzel McDaniel - who did not play against Oklahoma - as well as LB Elijah Lee and S Kaleb Prewett - who were injured versus the Sooners - are unknown.

PREDICTION: Texas 27, Kansas State 17