Texas 23, Kansas State 9

AUSTIN, Texas -- Backup short-yardage quarterback Tyrone Swoopes ran for three touchdowns including the game-clincher from 10 yards out with 1:47 to play as Texas ran past Kansas State 23-9 in the pouring rain Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Swoopes also found the end zone on 1- and 2-yard TD bursts in the second quarter as the Longhorns (3-4, 2-2 Big 12) won for the second consecutive game by controlling the line of scrimmage.

Texas had 373 yards of total offense, 274 of those on the ground, as the wet conditions forced the Longhorns to continue the conservative tack in began -- and was successful -- in an Oct. 10 win against Oklahoma.

The Wildcats’ touchdown came on a 7-yard pass from quarterback Joe Huebner to wide receiver Dominique Heath in the final seconds of the second quarter.

The Longhorns took a 16-6 lead to halftime on the strength of Swoopes’ two runs and a stifling defense that allowed Kansas State (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) just 125 total yards in the first two quarters.

Kansas State got 122 yards rushing on 18 carries from running back Charles Jones but that was not enough to keep the Wildcats from their fourth consecutive loss.