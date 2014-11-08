Preview: Kansas State at TCU

Ninth-ranked Kansas State needs to survive a tough four-week stretch to wrap up a conference title and potential playoff berth, but coach Bill Snyder wants his Big 12-leading Wildcats to focus solely on Saturday’s game at No. 7 TCU. “We say all the time the next one is the most significant,” Snyder said during Tuesday’s press conference. “My only thinking is TCU. We’ll worry about the others when we come to them.” TCU and Kansas State - ranked sixth and seventh respectively in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings - can stay in the hunt if they keep winning.

The Wildcats play two more road games against ranked opponents after meeting TCU while the Horned Frogs have an easier final stretch, facing teams with a combined 8-17 record. Kansas State’s league-leading defense will challenge TCU’s high-powered offense, but the Horned Frogs are just as tough on the defensive end. TCU leads the country with a plus-15 turnover margin and 26 total takeaways.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: TCU --6

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (7-1, 5-0 Big 12): The Wildcats lead the Big 12 in total defense (321.1 yards) and scoring defense (18.6 points) and the team doesn’t make many mistakes. Quarterback Jake Waters (1,878 yards, 11 TDs) doesn’t have an interception in league play, the Wildcats have only seven total turnovers overall and the team is the nation’s second-least penalized (27.8 yards per game). Charles Jones, who is tied for the Big 12 lead with 11 rushing touchdowns, leads Kansas State with 431 yards and has scored nine times out of the Wildcat formation.

ABOUT TCU (7-1, 4-1): Quarterback Trevone Boykin - the Big 12 leader in total offense (361.9 yards) - leads a team ranked second nationally in scoring offense (48 points) and third in total offense (550 yards). The trio of Josh Doctson, Deante’ Gray and Kolby Listenbee have combined for 91 catches for 1,632 yards and 17 touchdowns. Running back B.J. Catalon, who has rushed for 493 yards and a league-high 12 total touchdowns, was ruled out late in the week after taking a hard hit during the game-winning drive against West Virginia.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas State is 39-of-42 in the red zone this season, including 25 straight scores (19 touchdowns and six field goals) during the past five games.

2. TCU coach Gary Patterson, a 1983 graduate of Kansas State, is 0-2 against his alma mater.

3. The Horned Frogs have recorded at least one sack and one interception in a nation’s best 10 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: TCU 38, Kansas State 30