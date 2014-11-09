TCU 41, Kansas State 20

No. 7 TCU 41, No. 9 Kansas State 20: Trevone Boykin had 342 total yards and four touchdowns as the host Horned Frogs knocked off the Big 12-leading Wildcats.

Boykin threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a career-high 123 yards and three scores for TCU (8-1, 5-1 Big 12). Aaron Green added 171 rushing yards - including a 65-yard touchdown - and David Porter had seven catches for 84 yards.

Jake Waters went 20-of-37 for 291 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas State (7-2, 5-1), which was outgained by 300 yards on the ground. Tyler Lockett had 11 catches for 196 yards, including a 70-yard TD in the first quarter.

Boykin’s 2-yard TD run and 10-yard scoring pass to Porter gave TCU a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter but Lockett answered with his TD catch 29 seconds later. Jaden Oberkrom hit the first of two field goals for a 17-7 halftime lead and Boykin made it 24-7 with a 19-yard touchdown run - finished with a flip over two defenders - early in the third quarter.

Waters answered with a 15-yard touchdown to Curry Sexton but Green scored less than a minute later with his long run for a 31-14 lead. Boykin added a 23-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter and Joe Hubener punched in a late touchdown for the Wildcats.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lockett (3,073 yards) broke his father Kevin’s school record for career receiving yards (3,032) and needs 15 catches and three touchdowns to break his father’s other career records. ... Chris Hackett’s interception at the goal line with 6:33 left extended TCU’s streak of at least one sack and one interception to 11 consecutive games. ... Sexton finished with four catches for 114 yards, including a 74-yard gain late to set up Hubener’s score.