Preview: Kansas State at Texas Tech

Kansas State rode an impressive win over a ranked Texas Tech team to a Big 12 Conference title last season – a loss that also began a downward spiral for the Red Raiders. On Saturday, No. 23 Texas Tech eyes its first win in this series since 2009 when it hosts the Wildcats. The Red Raiders rolled to a 6-1 start in 2012 before running into Kansas State, which steamrolled its way to a 55-24 win and triggered a stretch in which Texas Tech dropped four of its final five conference games.

The Red Raiders enter this contest with consecutive losses against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but aim for their first win against a Wildcat team since a 66-14 rout in Lubbock four years ago. Kansas State opened this season with a 2-4 record – including three straight losses to open conference play – before recording home victories over West Virginia and Iowa State. The Wildcats, who are 0-2 on the road, have won by margins of 23 and 34 since getting starting receivers Tramaine Thompson and Tyler Lockett back from injury.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Texas Tech -2.5.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (4-4, 2-3 Big 12): Former walk-on defensive end Ryan Mueller was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after posting seven tackles (including two for loss) and one sack. Sparked by Mueller’s effort, the Wildcats allowed only one offensive snap inside their 20 and held Iowa State to 249 total yards, narrowly missing out on its first shutout in a conference game since 2003. After giving up an average of 26.2 points over its first six contests, Kansas State has allowed 9.5 points per game in its last two wins.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (7-2, 4-2): Despite being the focal point of the Cowboys’ defense last Saturday, Jace Amaro set career highs with 15 catches and 174 receiving yards – becoming the first Red Raider since Michael Crabtree to record at least eight receptions in eight straight games. Amaro also logged his fourth consecutive 100-yard game, the most by a Texas Tech player since Crabtree posted seven in a row in 2007. With 79 catches for 1,035 yards, Amaro ranks third in the country in receptions and fifth in receiving yards; no other FBS tight end has more than 44 catches or 669 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas State (minus-6) and Texas Tech (minus-7) rank ninth and tenth, respectively, in the 10-team Big 12 in turnover margin.

2. The Red Raiders have committed three turnovers in consecutive games and are tied with TCU for the most giveaways in the conference (22).

3. The Wildcats have won 40 straight games in which they have led at halftime – the longest such streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 30, Texas Tech 27