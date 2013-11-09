Kansas State 49, Texas Tech 26

Kansas State 49, No. 23 Texas Tech 26: John Hubert rushed for a season-high 157 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Wildcats sent the Red Raiders to their third straight loss.

Jake Waters ran for two scores and passed for another for Kansas State (5-4, 3-3 Big 12), which has rebounded with three blowout victories since beginning conference play with three consecutive losses. Daniel Sams rushed for 81 yards and also added two touchdowns on the ground.

Davis Webb started the game at quarterback for Texas Tech (7-3, 4-3) and threw a first-half touchdown pass to Eric Ward, who had 11 catches for 107 yards. Baker Mayfield finished with 260 yards passing after replacing Webb in the second quarter and added a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter.

The Wildcats piled up 218 yards and four touchdowns on the ground before the break, including a 63-yard scoring run from Hubert on their second offensive play. Waters triggered a stretch of 28 straight points to end the first half with a 1-yard sneak and ended it with a 13-yard strike to Tramaine Thompson to give Kansas State a 35-10 halftime advantage.

Mayfield led the Red Raiders on two third-quarter scoring drives to cut the deficit to 16, but Sams’ second short TD run on the first play of the final stanza stifled any chance of a Texas Tech rally. Ty Zimmerman intercepted Mayfield on the next possession and returned it 43 yards for the Wildcats’ final score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Since dropping a 35-25 home decision against Baylor on Oct. 12, Kansas State has outscored its opponents 125-45 during its winning streak. … Texas Tech TE Jace Amaro, who entered Saturday fifth in the country with 1,035 receiving yards, was held to nine catches for 67 yards – snapping his streak of four straight 100-yard games – before leaving the game on two occasions due to a shoulder injury. … Each of the Wildcats’ first four scoring drives went at least 65 yards, tied for the most such drives allowed by the Red Raiders in a game this season.