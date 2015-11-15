Texas Tech 59, Kansas State 44

Texas Tech ended a three-game losing streak with a 59-44 victory over Kansas State in a Big 12 game on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes, including two to Justin Stockton, and DeAndre Washington rushed for three touchdowns.

Kansas State (3-6, 0-6) lost its sixth straight game for the first time since 1989.

Mahomes completed 33 of 42 passes for 384 yards and rushed for a touchdown for Texas Tech (6-5, 3-5).

Stockton’s touchdowns catches were 17 and 20 yards, and he added a 7-yard rushing touchdown. Mahomes also connected with Devin Lauderdale for a 19-yard touchdown.

Washington’s touchdown runs covered 80, 5 and 12 yards. He rushed for a career-high 248 yards.

Kansas State quarterback Joe Hubener scored on three 1-yard touchdown runs and passed for two scores. Morgan Burns scored on a 93-yard kickoff return for the Wildcats.