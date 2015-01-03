UCLA 40, Kansas State 35

No. 15 UCLA 40, No. 10 Kansas State 35: Brett Hundley accounted for three touchdowns and Paul Perkins rushed for a career-high 194 yards and two scores as the Bruins held off the Wildcats in an entertaining Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Hundley, a junior who likely will be a first-round pick if he enters the NFL draft, completed a season-low 50 percent of his passes for 136 yards, but contributed 96 rushing yards and two scores on the ground in addition to a TD pass to Devin Lucien, helping the Bruins (10-3) build a 31-6 halftime cushion. Perkins (20 carries) surpassed his previous career high of 190 yards with a 67-yard TD with 2:20 to play and also recovered the onside kick after things got interesting late.

Kansas State’s Jake Waters threw two touchdowns but also had an interception and lost a fumble, finishing 31-of-48 for 338 yards, while Tyler Lockett set an Alamo Bowl record with 13 receptions for 164 yards and two scores. The Wildcats (9-4) managed 31 rushing yards - 300 less than UCLA.

Hundley was the star of the first quarter, rushing for a 10-yard TD on the sixth offensive snap and tacking on a 28-yard TD run on fourth-and-3 with 1:25 to go in the period before the Bruins added two second-quarter touchdowns - both off Kansas State turnovers. Myles Jack intercepted Waters shortly before Perkins found the end zone with a 32-yard run midway through the quarter, and the Bruins extended the lead when Marcus Rios forced a Waters fumble, leading to Hundley’s 7-yard strike to Lucien to make it 31-6 with 19 seconds left in the half.

After gaining 104 yards in the first half, the Wildcats finally woke up in the third quarter as Waters found Lockett for a 3-yard TD - and the two hooked up for the ensuing two-point conversion - before DeMarcus Robinson scored on a 2-yard run 3:58 later to make it 31-21. Waters’ 1-yard plunge created a 34-28 game with 4:45 left, but Perkins surged through a gaping hole on second-and-13 to seemingly put away the game before Waters and Lockett connected for one more score with 1:21 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA has won back-to-back bowl games for the first time since winning eight straight postseason appearances from 1982-91. The Bruins also posted back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998. ... Kansas State OL Boston Stiverson was carted off after suffering a leg injury with less than two minutes remaining. ... Curry Sexton contributed 10 catches for 104 yards for the Wildcats, who have lost six of their last seven bowl games under coach Bill Snyder.