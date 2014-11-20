Preview: Kansas State at West Virginia

Kansas State tries to bounce back from a devastating loss at TCU when it visits West Virginia on Thursday night, but the oddsmakers do not see it happening as the unranked Mountaineers are favored to defeat the No. 11 Wildcats. Kansas State was in the national championship picture before dropping a 41-20 decision to the Horned Frogs on Nov. 8, but still has an outside shot to win the Big 12 title with wins in its final three games and some help. The Wildcats are tied with No. 6 Baylor - one-half game behind No. 5 TCU - with a showdown looming with the Bears in Waco, Texas, on Dec. 6 to finish the regular season.

West Virginia has dropped two straight, including a 31-30 decision to TCU on Nov. 1 before falling at Texas 33-16 on Nov. 8. While the Mountaineers are not involved in the Big 12 race, they will be tough to beat on Senior Night. ”We still have things to fight for like a good bowl game,‘’ junior safety K.J. Dillon said in Monday’s press conference. “No one is down, everyone still wants to win for the seniors this Thursday and wants to win and finish out a good season.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: West Virginia - 2.5

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (7-2, 5-1 Big 12): The Wildcats have two of the top receivers in the Big 12 in Tyler Lockett (60 receptions, 14.6 yards per catch, six touchdowns) and Curry Sexton (53, 13.6, four), but might be better off trying to run. Quarterback Jake Waters (63.6 completion rate, 13 TDs, four interceptions) has rushed for 406 yards and seven TDs, second in both departments to Charles Jones (430, 11), and they’ll go against a defense that yields an average of 181.5 rushing yards - eighth in the 10-team Big 12. Kansas State won its first two road games versus Iowa State and Oklahoma by a combined five points.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (6-4, 4-3): Quarterback Clint Trickett is putting together a solid season with a 68.3 completion rate and 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions. His favorite target is wide receiver Kevin White, who has 91 catches (second in the nation) for 1,207 yards (third) and eight TDs. The Mountaineers can also get it done on the ground with Wendell Smallwood (585 yards, two TDs), Rushel Shell (560, six) and Dreamius Smith (411, five).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas State averages 36.2 points - 19th in the country - while West Virginia is 33rd at 34.1 per game.

2. The Mountaineers, who are 27-11-2 in home night games, are 19-19 against Big 12 teams.

3. The Wildcats have won three of the four meetings, including a 35-12 victory last season when Lockett caught three touchdown passes - two from Waters.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 27, West Virginia 26