Kansas State 35, West Virginia 12: Tyler Lockett had a career-high three touchdown catches as the host Wildcats dominated in the second half to pick up their first win in conference play.

Jake Waters was 10-for-13 for 198 yards and three touchdowns, two to Lockett. Daniel Sams completed all eight of his passes for 93 yards and a score as the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) snapped a three-game slide.

Clint Trickett threw for 227 yards and had the only touchdown for West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) with a 6-yard run early in the second quarter. The Mountaineers lost two fumbles, had one interception and turned the ball over on downs once among six second-half drives.

West Virginia took a 12-7 lead on a 50-yard field goal by Josh Lambert early in the third quarter but Sams answered with a 14-play drive that resulted in Lockett’s second touchdown, a 9-yard grab in the back of the end zone. Waters then hit Tramaine Thompson with a 30-yard scoring pass early in the fourth before taking advantage of a Trickett fumble by finding Lockett from 24 yards out to make it 28-12 with 7:31 to go.

Waters and Lockett hooked up on a 35-yard score to make it 7-0 with 3:57 remaining in the first. Trickett responded with his second career rushing touchdown and Lambert hit a short field goal to give the visitors a 9-7 advantage at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State RB John Hubert had 86 yards on 19 carries and finished the scoring with a 4-yard TD run with 21 seconds left. ... Lockett’s previous career high for touchdowns was two, accomplished at West Virginia last season. ... Paul Millard took over for Trickett midway through the fourth and went 4-for-14 for 37 yards and an interception.