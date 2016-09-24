Preview: Kent State at Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban never takes his foot off the pedal and doesn't plan to do so on Saturday when the top-ranked Crimson Tide host Kent State - his alma mater. Saban played for the Golden Flashes in the early 1970s and began his coaching career at the Mid-American Conference school and is now seeking his 200th career victory as a head coach.

Saban pointed out how ranked teams like Iowa lose to FCS squads like North Dakota State because "they don't prepare correctly" and he is emphasizing to his team that it must not take the Golden Flashes lightly. "They need to be respected, and we need to focus on what we need to do to get better as a team and play to our standard," said Saban, "and that certainly is going to be the message for this week." The nonconference game comes after Alabama posted a 48-43 road win over Ole Miss in its SEC opener and before the Crimson Tide dive into the heart of conference play. "There are no downshifts," senior linebacker Ryan Anderson said. "We're going to practice this week like we're preparing for the national championship. That's the only way we're going to get better as a team."

TV: Noon. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Alabama -43.5

ABOUT KENT STATE (1-2): The Golden Flashes are allowing 320 yards per game and have two highly productive defensive players in senior safety Nate Holley and senior defensive end Terence Waugh. Holley (47 tackles) ranks second in the nation with 15.7 stops per contest while Waugh has eight tackles for loss and ranks second in the nation with five sacks. Redshirt freshman quarterback Mylik Mitchell has passed for 353 yards and five touchdowns against one interception while freshman Justin Rankin leads the squad with 178 rushing yards.

ABOUT ALABAMA (3-0): Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts proved he was ready for the big stage with 304 yards of total offense (158 passing, 146 rushing) while rallying the Crimson Tide from a 21-point deficit versus Ole Miss. Hurts has thrown four touchdown passes against one interception while receiving offensive support from sophomore running back Damien Harris (327 yards) and sophomore receiver Calvin Ridley (19 catches for 219 yards). Senior defensive end Jonathan Allen has a team-best three sacks (and 21 for his career) and returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against Ole Miss, while senior safety Eddie Jackson (nine career interceptions) and senior linebacker Reuben Foster (team-high 22 tackles) are also playing superbly.

1. Alabama won the lone previous meeting 48-7 in 2011, while the Golden Flashes are 0-12 all-time against SEC programs.

2. Kent State's defense is performing well on third downs by holding opponents to a 26.7 percent conversion rate.

3. Crimson Tide junior WR ArDarius Stewart (knee) could miss the game -- he has 13 receptions for 205 yards and three scores.

PREDICTION: Alabama 49, Kent State 13