No. 1 Alabama crushes Kent State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Top-ranked Alabama pounded Kent State 48-0 on Saturday in its final tune-up before SEC play.

The Crimson Tide moved to 4-0 while Kent State dropped to 1-3 overall.

"The goal going into this game was to play a complete game," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "We started fast and finished. I think we probably did that as well as we've done all year. The players were focused. ... We were pleased with the fact that we got to play a lot of players. We almost played a whole quarter and a half of a lot of different players. Overall, I'm pretty pleased with the way we played."

The Crimson Tide's defense stopped Kent State to open the second half. Alabama's offense drove the ball down field with Jalen Hurts back in at quarterback.

Hurts capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to linebacker Lyndell "Mack" Wilson. Wilson was lined up in the fullback spot to make it 48-0.

It was the Crimson Tide's only score of the second half.

"We are disappointed with our performance," said Kent State coach Paul Haynes. "I thought that we would actually play better. There were a lot of times we kind of gave them plays and weren't being very disciplined."

Kent State threatened to score once, but a touchdown was overturned after it was decided that quarterback George Bollas' knee hit the ground before crossing the goal line.

Alabama took a 41-0 lead into halftime.

It's the Crimson Tide's final non-conference game before entering the meat of their SEC schedule.

Alabama opened the scoring on its opening possession. Freshman quarterback Hurts scampered in for a 20-yard rushing touchdown.

On Alabama's following possession, freshman running back Joshua Jacobs scored from 1 yard out to make it 14-0.

The points kept coming in the opening quarter for Alabama as Jacobs added a 24-yard score to make it 21-0. Jacobs saw increased playing time after starting running back Damien Harris left the game with a leg injury.

"He has an ankle sprain, so he'll be day to day," Saban said of Harris. "I don't know what his status will be."

Jacobs rushed for 86 yards and two scores in the first half. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry.

Kicker Adam Griffith connected on field goals from 28 and 48 yards out to push Alabama's lead to 27-0.

Alabama made a quarterback change in the second quarter as Blake Barnett replaced Hurts. Barnett found tight end O.J. Howard for a 34-yard score in the second quarter to make it 34-0.

Alabama's special teams struck late in the first half. Return man Xavian Marks flashed his acceleration with a 75-yard punt return touchdown to make it 41-0.

Kent State's offense gained 47 yards on the first play of its first possession. The Golden Flashes finished the half with 53 total yards. Kent State netted zero yards in the second quarter.

"I commend Alabama, they are a good football team, a great football team, and they are kind of what we expected," Haynes said.

NOTES: Alabama RB Damien Harris left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury. He was replaced by freshman Joshua Jacobs. ... Alabama hosts Kentucky next week for homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. ... Kent State hosts Akron next week at 2:30 p.m. CT.