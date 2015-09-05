Illinois opener postponed due to lightning

Friday night’s game between Kent State and Illinois was postponed because of persistent lightning in the Champaign, Ill., area.

The decision to shift the contest to 2 p.m. ET on Saturday was made nearly 2 1/2 hours after Friday’s scheduled starting time of 9 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Illini are vying to win their 18th consecutive home opener after a tumultuous offseason which included the recent firing of coach Tim Beckman. They will be coached on an interim basis by Bill Cubit, who was elevated from offensive coordinator.

Illinois has never faced the Golden Flashes, who are 1-13 against Big Ten teams.