FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois opener postponed due to lightning
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Football
September 5, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

Illinois opener postponed due to lightning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Illinois opener postponed due to lightning

Friday night’s game between Kent State and Illinois was postponed because of persistent lightning in the Champaign, Ill., area.

The decision to shift the contest to 2 p.m. ET on Saturday was made nearly 2 1/2 hours after Friday’s scheduled starting time of 9 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Illini are vying to win their 18th consecutive home opener after a tumultuous offseason which included the recent firing of coach Tim Beckman. They will be coached on an interim basis by Bill Cubit, who was elevated from offensive coordinator.

Illinois has never faced the Golden Flashes, who are 1-13 against Big Ten teams.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.