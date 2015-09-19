Minnesota 10, Kent State 7

Minnesota overcame three turnovers with a stout defense that allowed only 142 yards as the Golden Gophers held off Kent State 10-7 Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Minnesota (2-1) did not allow more than 24 yards on any of the Flashes’ 14 possessions. Kent State (1-2) has failed to score an offensive touchdown in two games against Big Ten foes; it had only three points in the opener against Illinois.

Minnesota, coming off a close loss to TCU and a tight win at Colorado State, took the lead on a 42-yard field goal from Ryan Santoso in the first quarter. The Gophers scored in the final minute before halftime on a 14-yard pass to receiver KJ Maye, who spun out of the backfield to catch a swing pass before racing down the left side for a 10-0 lead.

The Gophers were looking to add to their lead on the first drive of the second half, but cornerback Demetrius Monday forced a fumble from receiver Rashad Still, returning the ball 80 yards for a touchdown.

Santoso missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 1:18 left, but the Minnesota defense stiffened one more time, forcing a four-and-out to seal the win.

Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner completed 17 of 27 passes for 184 yards, with two interceptions. Kent State quarterback Colin Reardon was 10 of 28 for 63 yards as the Flashes crossed midfield only once. Minnesota linebacker Cody Poock had a team-high 10 tackles.

The Gophers managed only 288 total yards.