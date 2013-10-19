FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Alabama 38, Kent State 21
October 19, 2013 / 10:57 PM / 4 years ago

South Alabama 38, Kent State 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Alabama 38, Kent State 21: Ross Metheny threw for 224 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score as the Jaguars pulled away for the non-conference home win.

Metheny went 16-of-23 and rushed for a fourth-quarter touchdown as South Alabama (3-3) scored 21 unanswered points to break open the game. Jay Jones had 99 rushing yards and a touchdown and Kendall Houston added two rushing touchdowns.

David Fisher went 14-of-26 for 181 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start at Kent State (2-6). Dri Archer rushed 10 times for 114 yards, had two catches for 85 yards and scored two long touchdowns for the Golden Flashes.

Jones scored from 5 yards out on the Jaguars’ opening drive, but Archer’s 74-yard touchdown run cut the lead to 10-7 with 9:41 left in the first half. Metheny’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Danny Woodson gave South Alabama a 17-7 halftime lead and Houston’s 3-yard run extended that advantage midway through the third quarter.

Metheny’s 16-yard keeper made it 31-7 early in the fourth quarter before Archer broke two tackles for a 73-yard touchdown reception on the first play of Kent State’s next possession. South Alabama answered on the next drive as Houston added a 14-yard touchdown before the Golden Flashes found the end zone with six seconds left on Fisher’s 4-yard pass to Casey Pierce.

