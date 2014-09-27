EditorsNote: Edits Bonner note at end to fifth interception

Virginia Tech runs past Western Michigan, 35-17

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Virginia Tech might have finally found the offensive balance it has been seeking.

After struggling in the passing game for the first two quarters Saturday, the Hokies leaned heavily on the run in the second half and came away with a convincing 35-17 win over Western Michigan at Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech (3-2) gained 227 of its 308 rushing yards in the second half in breaking a two-game losing streak.

“We felt like we needed to come out and run the ball,” Hokies coach Frank Beamer said. “Throwing the ball that many times is not really what we’re all about.”

Freshman running backs Marshawn Williams and Shai McKenzie took turns breaking off big gains against the Broncos. Williams led the way with a career-high 119 yards on 14 carries, and McKenzie added 87 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts.

McKenzie left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury. Beamer said he didn’t know the severity of the injury, but he said it didn’t look good.

“I think we lost him,” Beamer said.

Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Brewer passed for 178 yards and touchdowns to tight end Bucky Hodges and wide receiver Isaiah Ford.

The Hokies gained 486 yards. The 308 rushing yards were their most since they gained 317 against N.C. State in 2010.

“It did feel good to finally get in a groove,” Williams said. “It felt like high school again, and I‘m sure Shai felt the same way. We were able to get out there and do what they brought us in here to do.”

The Hokies held the Broncos to 231 total yards.

Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell passed for 212 yards and was sacked five times. Broncos running back Jarvion Franklin rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns

After committing a couple of turnovers in the passing game in the first half, Virginia Tech stuck to a heavy dose of the run in the second half -- running the ball on 29 of their 40 plays.

Virginia Tech scored consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter, on a 7-yard completion from Brewer to Ford and McKenzie’s 4-yard run, to put the game out of reach for Western Michigan.

“We’re not deep enough yet,” WMU coach P.J. Fleck said. “I‘m proud of our efforts, but they executed what they needed to execute.”

Western Michigan’s defense had one interception in its first three games. It had twice that many in the first half against the Hokies, using both turnovers to keep the game close despite falling behind 11-0 in the first 3:17.

Broncos cornerback Ronald Zamort intercepted Brewer’s pass in the first quarter and returned it 39 yards to the Virginia Tech 1-yard line.

Western Michigan needed three plays to get into the end zone, cutting the Hokies’ lead to 11-7 on Franklin’s 1-yard run.

Cornerback Donald Celiscar grabbed Brewer’s second pass in the Broncos’ end zone with 1:07 left in the half. Western Michigan drove to the Hokies’ 19 and cut Tech’s lead to 18-10 on Andrew Haldeman’s 36-yard field goal with five seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Hokies led 8-0 before their offense even hit the field. Tech’s Ronny Vandyke forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and Andrew Motuapuaka returned it 11 yards for a touchdown only eight seconds into the game.

It was Virginia Tech’s quickest score in Frank Beamer’s 28 seasons as coach.

The Hokies added a safety a short time later when a high snap on a Western Michigan punt went through the back of the end zone.

Virginia Tech’s offense managed only 10 first-half points, however.

Joey Slye kicked a 37-yard field goal early in the first quarter, and Brewer connected with Hodges on a 29-yard touchdown with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.

Slye added a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

“If you talk about the worst nightmare ever, it happened at the beginning of that game giving up 18 points,” Fleck said. “We had 18 true freshmen out there against grown men.”

NOTES: Virginia Tech starting safety Kyshoen Jarrett missed the first quarter for undisclosed reasons. He returned to the field on the first play of the second quarter. ... Western Michigan’s first-quarter touchdown gave the Broncos their first points in four games against Hokies, who had outscored Western Michigan 124-0 in three meetings. ... Andrew Motuapuaka’s first-quarter touchdown was the 136th non-offensive touchdown under coach Frank Beamer and the 52nd on special teams. It was the first fumble return for a touchdown on special teams ever under Beamer. ... Jarvion Franklin’s streak of 100-yard rushing games ended at three. ... Virginia Tech safety Detrick Bonner recorded his fifth career interception late in the second quarter.